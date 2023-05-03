Barry Humphries to Have Joint States and Commonwealth Funeral - Noise11.com

Comedy legend Barry Humphries is expected to receive a public memorial jointly commission by the State government of Victoria and New South Wales and the Australian Federal Government.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed plans for the three-tiered funeral on a British interview while in the UK to attend the Coronation of Lizzy’s son.
A date for the public memorial is yet to be decided.
Barry Humphries died on 22 April 2023 at age 89. He was best known for the characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook