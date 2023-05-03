 Barry Humphries to Have Joint States and Commonwealth Funeral - Noise11.com
Dame Edna

Barry Humpries as Dame Edna

Barry Humphries to Have Joint States and Commonwealth Funeral

by Paul Cashmere on May 3, 2023

in News

Comedy legend Barry Humphries is expected to receive a public memorial jointly commission by the State government of Victoria and New South Wales and the Australian Federal Government.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese revealed plans for the three-tiered funeral on a British interview while in the UK to attend the Coronation of Lizzy’s son.

A date for the public memorial is yet to be decided.

Barry Humphries died on 22 April 2023 at age 89. He was best known for the characters Dame Edna Everage and Sir Les Patterson.

