Barry Manilow Prepares Final U.S. Farewell Tour As “Once Before I Go” Video Premieres - Noise11.com

Barry Manilow, one of the most successful entertainers in popular music, has released a new video for his latest single Once Before I Go ahead of his final U.S. tour dates, set to begin in January 2026. The 82-year-old icon, whose career has spanned more than five decades, will bring his last performances to nine American cities, closing the touring chapter of a career that has defined adult contemporary music since the 1970s.

The video for Once Before I Go-produced by Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds and Demonte Posey and written by Peter Allen and Dean Pitchford-was filmed at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, where Manilow has enjoyed a record-breaking residency. Directed by Jamie Thraves, the clip follows Manilow as he reflects on the sacrifices of a life spent in show business, portraying an artist who traded a conventional home life for the stage.

The choice of location is symbolic. Manilow has a long history with the Westgate, where in 2023 he broke Elvis Presley’s record for most performances at the International Theater.

He will return there for his “lifetime residency,” Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home!, with select dates continuing through 2026.

Barry Manilow 2026 Farewell Tour Dates

January 6 – Sunrise, Florida @ Amerant Bank Arena

January 7 – Orlando, Florida @ Kia Center

January 8 – Tampa, Florida @ Benchmark International Arena

January 10 – Estero, Florida @ Hertz Arena

January 11 – Estero, Florida @ Hertz Arena

January 12 – Jacksonville, Florida @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

January 14 – Charleston, South Carolina @ North Charleston Coliseum

January 15 – Greensboro, North Carolina @ First Horizon Coliseum

January 16 – Duluth, Georgia @ Gas South Arena

January 18 – Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

These performances mark Manilow’s final appearances in each city. Fans can expect a celebratory setlist featuring the timeless hits Mandy, I Write The Songs, Looks Like We Made It, Can’t Smile Without You, and Copacabana (At The Copa), among others. Each show will serve as a farewell toast to his extraordinary career.

Barry Manilow’s story is one of remarkable longevity and influence. Born Barry Alan Pincus in Brooklyn, New York in 1943, he first made his mark as a jingle writer and arranger in the 1960s, penning some of advertising’s most memorable melodies. Before becoming a superstar, Manilow composed and sang jingles for brands such as McDonald’s, Pepsi, KFC, and State Farm-many of which remain part of pop culture history.

His big break came in 1974 with Mandy, a song that topped charts globally and established him as a leading voice in soft rock and adult contemporary pop. Over the next decade, Manilow would deliver a string of enduring hits, from Weekend In New England to Tryin’ To Get The Feeling Again. By the late 1970s, he had become one of the most popular performers in the world, topping the Billboard album chart with Barry Manilow Live in 1977.

Across more than 85 million albums sold, 51 Top 40 singles, and 13 number ones, Manilow has earned Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Awards, along with induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Billboard and Radio & Records both named him the No.1 Adult Contemporary Artist of all time.

Manilow’s creative energy has also extended to Broadway. His musical Harmony, based on the true story of a German vocal group silenced by the Nazi regime, received critical acclaim in its 2023 New York run.

In recognition of his contributions beyond music, Manilow will receive the prestigious President’s Award from the American Advertising Federation in 2026, honouring his lasting influence on both popular music and advertising.

Offstage, Manilow continues to invest in the next generation through the Manilow Music Project, a charitable initiative that provides instruments and resources to underfunded schools across the United States.

While these 2026 concerts will mark his final touring appearances in the listed markets, Manilow shows no sign of stepping away from music altogether. His Las Vegas residency will continue, and the reflective tone of Once Before I Go suggests that this latest phase is less a conclusion than a heartfelt bow from an artist who has devoted his life to song.

