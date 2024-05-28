 Barry Manilow Cancels London Show Due To Illness - Noise11.com
Barry Manilow Cancels London Show Due To Illness

by Music-News.com on May 29, 2024

in News

Barry Manilow was forced to cancel one of his Farewell Tour dates in London following medical advice.

Manilow is in the midst of his The Last Concerts tour which is giving fans a final chance to see him perform live before he retires from the stage.

For his UK dates, Barry Manilow has taken over London’s iconic Palladium Theatre where he has been performing since 23 May and is due to perform gigs until 9 June.

However, his concert on Monday 27 May was abruptly cancelled – with fans given short notice.

An announcement was made hours before the curtain had been due to go up, stating, “Unfortunately, under doctor’s orders, we must cancel tonight’s 27th May Barry Manilow concert.”

Promising fans that they would be able to see him at a later date, the statement continued, “Please hold on to your tickets until we can sort out rescheduling tonight’s performance. We are very sorry we have to make this announcement and trust that tomorrow nights concert will go on as scheduled.”

The announcement was met with concern from fans, with many taking to social media to wish Barry well and to request that he take care of himself and get some rest.

Resting is not something Manilow seems interested in, however, as he has repeatedly extended his farewell tour.

In March, he added nine more cities to his continuing tour with Austin, Tulsa, and Kansas City among the destinations added to his list. While his Radio City residency was extended in April, meaning he will continue to perform until mid-October.

music-news.com

Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Mark Ronson Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

