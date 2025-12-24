Barry Manilow Reveals Lung Cancer Diagnosis, Surgery Planned And Arena Dates Rescheduled - Noise11.com

Barry Manilow has revealed he has been diagnosed with lung cancer and will undergo surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his left lung, a condition his doctors believe has been detected at an early and treatable stage.

The 82-year-old singer shared the news in a detailed statement to fans, explaining that the diagnosis followed weeks of illness that initially appeared unrelated. Manilow said he had recently endured six weeks of bronchitis, followed by a relapse lasting another five weeks, before returning to the stage at his long-running residency at the Westgate Las Vegas.

As a precaution, his doctor ordered an MRI, a decision Manilow described as life-saving.

“The MRI discovered a cancerous spot on my left lung that needs to be removed,” Manilow said. “It’s pure luck (and a great doctor) that it was found so early. That’s the good news.”

Manilow confirmed that the cancer is not believed to have spread and that further tests are underway to confirm that assessment. He stressed that the treatment plan does not include chemotherapy or radiation.

“So, that’s it. No chemo. No radiation. Just chicken soup and I Love Lucy reruns,” he said.

The announcement came just days after Manilow completed five Christmas concerts at the McCallum Theatre in Palm Desert. The shows marked the seventh year he has staged the charity performances, which have raised millions of dollars for non-profit organisations across California’s Coachella Valley.

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets and celebrated these wonderful charities,” Manilow said, noting the concerts concluded just before he prepared for surgery.

As a result of the procedure and the required recovery period, Manilow has postponed his January arena tour dates. He said doctors expect a recovery period of approximately one month, prompting the rescheduling of shows originally planned for early 2026.

“I’m very sorry that you have to change your plans,” Manilow told fans. “Just like you, we were all looking forward to the January shows and hate having to move everything around.”

Ticket holders for the affected January concerts will be able to use their existing tickets for the rescheduled dates.

Despite the diagnosis, Manilow struck an optimistic and characteristically warm tone, confirming he plans to return to the stage for his Valentine’s Day concerts at the Westgate Las Vegas on February 12, 13 and 14, before continuing performances throughout 2026.

“I’m counting the days until I return to my home away from home at the Westgate Las Vegas,” he said. “Something tells me that February weekend is going to be one big party.”

Manilow is currently in the 16th year of his residency at the Westgate, a remarkable chapter in a career that has spanned more than five decades. Rising to international fame in the 1970s, Manilow became one of pop music’s most enduring figures with a catalogue of songs that includes Copacabana, Mandy, I Write The Songs and Looks Like We Made It. His blend of classic songwriting, orchestration and showmanship helped define an era of mainstream pop, earning him generations of devoted fans.

Beyond his commercial success, Manilow has remained a prolific live performer well into his eighties, maintaining a demanding touring and residency schedule that has few peers of similar age.

In recent years, Manilow has also spoken openly about his personal life. He publicly came out as gay in 2017 and later confirmed that he had married his manager and long-time partner Garry Kief in 2014, after more than three decades together. Manilow has frequently credited Kief with providing stability and support during the height of his fame.

In closing his statement, Manilow urged fans to prioritise their health.

“I hope you have a wonderful Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said. “And remember, if you have even the slightest symptom, get tested.”

Rescheduled Arena Tour Dates

Tampa, February 27, Benchmark International Arena

Columbus, March 6, Nationwide Arena

Charleston, March 11, North Charleston Coliseum

Orlando, March 13, Kia Center

Sunrise, March 14, Amerant Bank Arena

Estero, March 16 and 17, Hertz Arena

Greensboro, April 24, First Horizon Coliseum

Jacksonville, April 27, VyStar Veterans Memorial

Duluth, April 29, Gas South Arena

