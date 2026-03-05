 Barry Manilow Celebrates Top 10 Hit Amid Lung Cancer Recovery - Noise11.com
Barry Manilow Celebrates Top 10 Hit Amid Lung Cancer Recovery

by Paul Cashmere on March 5, 2026

Barry Manilow shares milestone and health update as new album approaches

Barry Manilow, the legendary singer-songwriter whose career has spanned six decades, is celebrating a remarkable milestone while recovering from surgery to remove a cancerous spot from his lung. His latest single, “Once Before I Go,” has reached the Top 10 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart, marking yet another chapter in a career that began with 1974’s “Mandy.”

The 82-year-old crooner addressed fans in a video posted to social media, combining gratitude, humour, and determination. “It’s been a long ride and since I have no patience, it’s been agony,” Manilow said. “But I am getting stronger. And I have great doctors and wonderful friends and family, and I am so looking forward to getting back on stage.”

Manilow revealed that his recovery has been demanding. Following the discovery of the early-stage lung cancer in December 2025, the singer underwent surgery and has been carefully rebuilding his strength. “I’ve been using the treadmill three times a day, but I still couldn’t sing more than three songs in a row,” he explained. His doctors advised against performing full 90-minute shows too soon, emphasising that his lungs were not yet ready for the physical demands of a full tour.

Despite these setbacks, Manilow’s spirits remain high. He credited legendary producer Clive Davis with suggesting “Once Before I Go,” a song previously performed by Hugh Jackman in The Boy From Oz. “I’ve always loved it, but I was too young to be able to sing it truthfully,” Manilow said of the track, which now stands as a testament to his enduring vocal and emotional range. He also thanked radio stations and fans for supporting the song, acknowledging the role of listeners in bringing it to the Top 10.

The new success coincides with the upcoming release of his album What A Time, which Manilow described with enthusiasm. “Hey! That’s the name of my new album! It comes out real soon and I can’t wait to show these songs to you. So here’s to another century of making music together, my friends. All my love and gratitude,” he said.

Manilow’s recent health challenges are not his first. The singer, who has been open about his past battle with throat cancer, described the discovery of the lung spot as a routine follow-up prompted by lingering bronchitis. Early detection allowed for a less aggressive treatment plan without chemotherapy or radiation, though his doctors insisted on extensive rest.

The postponed tour dates affected shows originally planned for January through mid-March, including his anticipated Valentine’s weekend concerts in Las Vegas. At present, his next scheduled performance is March 26 in Las Vegas. While his physical recovery continues, Manilow remains committed to returning to live audiences and recording new material.

Reflecting on the journey, Manilow shared a mix of humour and perspective: “You know, with everything that’s going on in the world, I wanted to check in and share some good news. In fact, it’s great news. How do you like that? I’m 100 years old with a Top 10 single on the pop charts… Like my grandmother once said, next thing you know, they’ll be walking on the moon.”

From the breakout hit “Mandy” to the iconic “Copacabana” and now “Once Before I Go,” Barry Manilow continues to prove that age is no barrier to artistry, perseverance, and connection with his audience.

Barry Manilow Tour Dates
March 26, Las Vegas, Westgate Las Vegas

