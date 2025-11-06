BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 Unleashes A Huge Line-Up For Darwin's Mindil Beach - Noise11.com

The Northern Territory’s flagship music festival BASSINTHEGRASS has locked in a massive 2026 bill, bringing a powerful mix of homegrown talent and international names to Darwin’s Mindil Beach on Saturday 16 May 2026. The NT’s biggest day in live music will once again transform one of Australia’s most recognisable coastal backdrops into a celebration of contemporary music, tropical lifestyle, and Territory spirit.

With more than 20 acts on the roster, the 2026 edition puts Australian artists front and centre while welcoming global names to the tropics. Leading the charge are multi-platinum electronic duo Peking Duk, Victorian soul and blues favourites The Teskey Brothers, and ARIA-winning multi-instrumentalist G Flip. The line-up also features festival mainstays Ball Park Music, who have recently been on the road with Oasis, rising pop favourite Kita Alexander, and breakout rock force Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers.

Darwin’s May dry season has long made BASSINTHEGRASS a bucket-list event for fans nationwide. Warm days, clear skies and oceanside sunsets provide the backdrop as thousands make their annual pilgrimage north. The Territory has built a reputation over two decades for delivering one of the most relaxed yet energetic music experiences in the country, where the beach meets big-stage spectacle.

Tourism and Events NT CEO Suzana Bishop says the event continues to cement Darwin’s position on the national live music map. “BASSINTHEGRASS showcases Darwin at its very best, and the line-up we have for the 2026 festival rivals any music festival in the country,” Bishop says. “It’s a cherished event amongst locals, and a major drawcard for visitors.”

BASSINTHEGRASS has evolved significantly since its early 2000s beginnings at the Darwin Amphitheatre, eventually moving to Mindil Beach to accommodate soaring audiences. Over the years, the festival has hosted everyone from Hilltop Hoods and Amy Shark to Thelma Plum and The Rubens, helping spotlight Australian talent while giving Territory artists a platform before national crowds.

Peking Duk, who first broke through in 2014 with High and later built on the momentum with chart favourites Take Me Over and Stranger, return as one of the most in-demand live dance acts in Australia. The Teskey Brothers, who have spent recent years gaining international acclaim for their vintage soul approach and live musicianship, add a dose of blues-soaked authenticity. G Flip, who first found a global audience via DIY demos recorded in their bedroom, brings their drum-driven pop-rock show back to a festival stage that has long championed emerging stars.

Electronic tastemakers Anna Lunoe and Nina Las Vegas will unite for a special back-to-back set. Ball Park Music continue a decade-long streak as one of the nation’s most consistent indie favourites, while Mallrat brings the sunny alt-pop charm that has taken her to stages across Europe and North America. New Zealand rapper JessB returns with energetic hip-hop, and UK act Venjent adds an international electronic edge. Local emerging act Maple’s Pet Dinosaur will join the action, with frontwoman Maple calling the opportunity “the best reason ever” to finally make it to Darwin.

Hardcore leaders In Hearts Wake also join the bill, continuing their long connection with Australia’s festival scene. “We are beyond stoked to be announced as part of BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 and returning to the Northern Territory,” the band said. “The NT is the red heart of the country and BASSINTHEGRASS is such an important festival for the music scene.”

In classic Territory style, the festival experience stretches beyond the stage. Visitors often pair the weekend with adventures to Litchfield, Nitmiluk and Kakadu, and take in Darwin’s food and cultural scene at Mindil Beach Sunset Markets, the Waterfront and beyond. With May marking peak dry-season holiday time, BASSINTHEGRASS has become a major cultural anchor in a month filled with events across the NT.

Tickets for BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 go on sale from 6 November 2025.

BASSINTHEGRASS 2026 Line-Up

Anna Lunoe B2b Nina Las Vegas

Ball Park Music

G Flip

In Hearts Wake

Jessb (Nz)

Kita Alexander

Mallrat

Maple’s Pet Dinosaur

Peking Duk

Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers

The Teskey Brothers

Venjent (UK)

Plus more to come.

Festival Date

Saturday 16 May 2026, Mindil Beach, Darwin NT

