Beartooth Release New Single 'Bullshit' Ahead Of 'Pure Ecstasy' Album And 2027 Australian Tour - Noise11 Music News

Beartooth have unveiled ‘Bullshit’, the third preview of their forthcoming album Pure Ecstasy, as the Ohio heavy rock outfit prepares for a major world tour and an Australian return in January 2027.

by Paul Cashmere

Beartooth have released the new single Bullshit, the latest track from the band’s upcoming sixth studio album Pure Ecstasy, due on August 28 through Fearless Records. The song arrives ahead of an extensive international touring schedule and gives fans another insight into the creative direction frontman Caleb Shomo has pursued on what is shaping up to be one of the most personal records of his career.

The release follows the earlier singles Pure Ecstasy and Free, both of which introduced the themes underpinning the new album. For a band whose catalogue has long explored anxiety, anger and personal struggle, the new material reflects a different stage in Shomo’s life and songwriting.

That shift is significant because Beartooth’s growth has mirrored the broader evolution of modern heavy music over the past decade. Emerging from the American metalcore scene, the band developed a reputation for combining aggressive instrumentation with highly melodic hooks. As heavy music continues to attract larger mainstream audiences, Beartooth’s ability to balance accessibility and intensity has helped establish the group as one of the genre’s most commercially successful acts.

Speaking about the new track, Shomo said Bullshit revisits the musical approach that originally defined Beartooth’s earliest releases.

“‘Bullshit’ is a familiar song I’ve written many times,” Shomo said. “I wanted to revisit the musical style that was the catalyst of so much healing and discovery in my earlier years of Beartooth.”

He described the song as an outlet for frustration and self-reflection.

“It’s an exercise in letting the truth out about what you’re sick of in your own life.

Sometimes the easiest way to deal with something is to yell about it as loud as you can. Can confirm, it felt as amazing to do this exercise now as I did when I was 19.”

The track sits at the centre of an album that explores personal transformation rather than survival. According to material released by the band, Pure Ecstasy examines what happens after years of confronting internal battles, focusing on growth, acceptance and the possibility of moving forward.

The project also represents a notable change in how Beartooth records music. Since forming the band in Columbus, Ohio in 2012 following his departure from Attack Attack!, Shomo largely handled every instrument and production responsibility himself. Early releases including the Sick EP and debut album Disgusting established a template built around his singular creative vision.

Over time, however, Beartooth evolved into a full band. Current members Oshie Bichar, Zach Huston, Will Deely and Connor Denis have become increasingly involved both on stage and in the studio. Pure Ecstasy marks the first Beartooth album where Shomo did not perform every instrument, with drummer Connor Denis contributing throughout the recording sessions at NRG Recording Studios.

The album’s collaborative approach extended beyond the core lineup. Songwriting contributions came from Skyler Accord, whose credits include Issues, Twenty One Pilots and Bilmuri, while producer and songwriter Fish, known for work with Bring Me The Horizon, Poppy and Architects, also played a role in shaping the material.

The release arrives during a strong commercial period for the band. Their previous album The Surface, released in 2023, debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Alternative and Hard Music charts and produced the rock radio hits Might Love Myself and I Was Alive. The success expanded Beartooth’s audience beyond the traditional metalcore community and helped position the group among the leading names in contemporary heavy rock.

The band’s profile has also grown through extensive touring, including arena dates supporting Bad Omens and major festival appearances throughout Europe and North America. Australian audiences last saw Beartooth on a co-headline tour with Pierce The Veil in 2023.

Looking ahead, Beartooth will launch the Pure Ecstasy World Tour in Europe this September before returning to Australia in January 2027 for a four-date headline run presented by Destroy All Lines. The tour will feature support from Fit For A King and Volumes and coincides with the continuing rollout of what could become one of the defining heavy rock albums of the year.

Pure Ecstasy Track Listing

Pure Ecstasy

Eyes Closed

Bullshit

Beautiful Again

Stadiums

Free

Sorry

Lose You To Find Me

You

For Me By Me

Made It

Beartooth Pure Ecstasy Australia Headline Tour 2027

26 January 2027, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

28 January 2027, Melbourne, Festival Hall

30 January 2027, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

31 January 2027, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets from destroyalllines.com

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