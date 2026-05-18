Beartooth Announce Pure Ecstasy Australian Tour And New Album - Noise11 Music News

Beartooth will return to Australia in January 2027 for their biggest local headline run to date, alongside the announcement of sixth studio album Pure Ecstasy, due in August via Fearless Records.

by Paul Cashmere

American heavy rock band Beartooth have announced a four-date Australian headline tour for January 2027, marking the group’s first local run since their acclaimed co-headline appearances with Pierce The Veil in 2023. The tour coincides with the release campaign for the band’s forthcoming sixth album, Pure Ecstasy, which arrives on August 28 through Fearless Records. Support on the Australian dates will come from Texas metalcore outfit Fit For A King and Los Angeles progressive heavy band Volumes.

The announcement positions Beartooth at another pivotal moment in a career that has steadily expanded beyond the underground metalcore circuit into a broader modern rock audience. Frontman Caleb Shomo, who founded the project in Ohio in 2012 after leaving Attack Attack!, has increasingly shifted Beartooth’s sound from abrasive catharsis toward a balance of aggression, melody and introspective songwriting. The commercial breakthrough of 2023 album The Surface, which topped Billboard’s Alternative and Hard Music charts, established the band as one of the more commercially successful acts in contemporary heavy music.

The new album’s title track, released this week, signals another evolution. Shomo described the song as critical to setting the tone for the record.

“Song one is always a crucial part of an album to me. It’s gotta lock you into the vibe out of the gate,” Shomo said. “‘Pure Ecstasy’ was birthed in a studio with Misha Mansoor, ridiculous loudspeakers, and the dumbest heaviest chugs we could chug. Once it was brought home and expanded on with Jordan Fish, there was no question it was the album opener. Play loud and kick ass.”

The album represents Beartooth’s first release through Fearless Records after more than a decade with Red Bull Records. Across 11 tracks, Pure Ecstasy continues the intensely autobiographical approach that has defined much of Shomo’s songwriting, while broadening the collaborative process behind the music. Unlike earlier releases where Shomo performed nearly every instrument himself, the new record features expanded contributions from touring and recording members Oshie Bichar, Zach Huston, Will Deely and Connor Denis.

Jordan Fish, best known for his work with Bring Me The Horizon, also contributed to the creative direction of the project, while early writing sessions involved Skyler Accord, whose credits include Issues, Twenty One Pilots and Bilmuri. Denis handled drums throughout the sessions at NRG Recording Studios, marking a significant departure from Beartooth’s traditional one-man studio structure.

That shift reflects the broader trajectory of the band. Early releases such as the 2013 EP Sick and 2014 debut album Disgusting were rooted in DIY hardcore and punk influences, recorded largely by Shomo alone in his home studio. Songs including “I Have A Problem” and “Beaten In Lips” established the emotional directness that became central to Beartooth’s identity, particularly among younger heavy music audiences confronting anxiety, depression and alienation.

Subsequent albums Aggressive, Disease and Below expanded the sonic palette while maintaining the intensity that drew comparisons to melodic hardcore, alternative metal and modern radio rock. By the time The Surface arrived in 2023, the band had developed a stronger emphasis on resilience and recovery, themes that carried through singles “Might Love Myself” and “I Was Alive”.

According to the material accompanying the new announcement, Pure Ecstasy explores what happens after survival, focusing less on confrontation and more on the possibility of emotional freedom. Earlier single “Free”, released in February, introduced that direction. Shomo described the track as “the most honest depiction of my soul I will most likely ever make.”

The Australian tour also highlights the continued strength of heavy music touring in the local market. Fit For A King arrive with momentum from 2025 album Lonely God, while Volumes continue touring behind 2025 release Mirror Touch. Both acts have maintained strong streaming audiences and consistent international touring profiles over the past decade.

For Beartooth, the 2027 dates represent their largest Australian venues as headliners to date. The tour follows years of gradual growth through festival appearances, support slots and co-headline runs that steadily expanded the band’s audience in Australia.

BEARTOOTH

PURE ECSTASY WORLD TOUR AUSTRALIA 2027

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS FIT FOR A KING AND VOLUMES

Tuesday 26 January 2027, Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre

Thursday 28 January 2027, Melbourne, Festival Hall

Saturday 30 January 2027, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 31 January 2027, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Tickets on sale Friday 22 May at 10am local time.

Early bird pre-sale runs from Thursday 21 May at 10am local time until Friday 22 May at 9am local time.

Ticket information: https://www.destroyalllines.com/tour/beartooth

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