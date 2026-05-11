Lamb Of God And Trivium Announce Australian Co-Headline Tour For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Lamb of God and Trivium will return to Australia this October for a national co-headline arena tour, joined by Scottish metal outfit Bleed From Within. The run marks Lamb Of God’s first full Australian tour in almost a decade.

by Paul Cashmere

Destroy All Lines has confirmed a five-date Australian tour for Lamb Of God and Trivium, with the two Grammy Award-nominated American metal acts set to perform in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane across October 2026. Bleed From Within will open all shows on the national run, which begins at Perth HPC on 2 October and concludes at Brisbane’s Riverstage on 11 October.

The announcement reunites two of the defining names of 21st century heavy music on Australian stages at a time when arena-scale metal tours continue to gain traction locally. Lamb Of God last performed in Australia during Knotfest in 2024, while Trivium’s most recent visit came during the inaugural Australian Knotfest in 2023.

For Lamb Of God, the tour arrives following the release of their 2026 album Into Oblivion. Formed in Richmond, Virginia in the mid-1990s, the band became one of the cornerstone acts of the New Wave Of American Heavy Metal movement alongside contemporaries such as Killswitch Engage and Shadows Fall. Their catalogue includes staples including “Laid To Rest”, “Redneck”, “Walk With Me In Hell” and “Now You’ve Got Something To Die For”.

The band has maintained a near-constant touring schedule for more than two decades, sharing stages with acts including Metallica, Slayer, Megadeth and Slipknot. Their Melbourne headline performance during Knotfest Australia in 2024 drew strong local reviews, with Australian critics highlighting the precision and intensity of the band’s live set.

Trivium, formed in Orlando, Florida in 1999, emerged from the metalcore boom of the early 2000s before broadening their sound to incorporate thrash, progressive and melodic death metal influences. The band earned a Grammy nomination for the song “Betrayer” in 2017 and has since become a regular presence on the Billboard Hard Rock charts.

Led by vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy, Trivium built much of its audience through relentless international touring. The band has previously toured with Iron Maiden, Metallica and Machine Head, and has established a strong following in Australia through repeated festival appearances and headline sideshows.

Support act Bleed From Within arrives on the tour after the release of their seventh album Zenith in 2025. Emerging from Glasgow’s metal scene in the mid-2000s, the band initially leaned toward deathcore before developing a broader metalcore sound incorporating groove metal and melodic elements. Their live performances have become increasingly prominent in Europe and North America through tours with Slipknot, Bullet For My Valentine and Megadeth.

The co-headline format reflects a continuing trend among major metal acts pooling audiences for large-scale international touring. Australia has become an increasingly viable market for heavy music festivals and arena tours in recent years, driven partly by the success of events such as Knotfest and Good Things Festival. While the genre remains outside mainstream commercial radio, ticket demand for legacy and contemporary metal acts has remained strong.

Lamb Of God and Trivium Australian Tour 2026

Friday 2 October, Perth, Perth HPC

Sunday 4 October, Adelaide, AEC Theatre

Tuesday 6 October, Melbourne, John Cain Arena

Friday 9 October, Sydney, Hordern Pavilion

Sunday 11 October, Brisbane, Riverstage

Ticketing details:

Artist early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Friday 15 May, 9am local time through Thursday 21 May, 8am local time.

Destroy All Lines early bird pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday 19 May, 9am local time through Thursday 21 May, 8am local time.

Venue and My Ticketek early bird pre-sales begin Tuesday 19 May, 9am local time.

Spotify early bird pre-sale begins Wednesday 20 May, 9am local time.

General public tickets on sale Thursday 21 May, 9am local time via Destroy All Lines.

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