Split Enz Forever Enz Tour Expands With New Shows In Hamilton, Christchurch And Brisbane - Noise11.com

Split Enz have expanded their Forever Enz Tour with new dates in Hamilton, Christchurch and Brisbane as demand surges for the legendary band’s long-awaited return to the stage.

by Paul Cashmere

The resurgence of Split Enz has gathered significant momentum, with the iconic group announcing additional shows across New Zealand and Australia for their upcoming Forever Enz Tour in May 2026. The newly added performances in Hamilton, Christchurch and Brisbane come in response to strong ticket demand following the band’s widely celebrated reunion earlier this year.

Featuring core members Tim Finn, Neil Finn, Eddie Rayner and Noel Crombie, Split Enz will now open the New Zealand leg in Hamilton on May 2 at Claudelands Arena. The location carries particular significance, with Tim and Neil Finn both raised in nearby Te Awamutu, grounding the tour in the band’s early roots.

Christchurch has also been added to the itinerary with a headline show on May 4 at Wolfbrook Arena. The decision follows the overwhelming reception to their performance at the Electric Avenue Festival in February, which marked the band’s first full live appearance together in 18 years and their 1,000th show. That performance drew an audience of 45,000 and reaffirmed the enduring appeal of a catalogue that has shaped Australasian music for more than five decades.

The Australian leg has also been extended, with Brisbane securing a new date on May 16 at the Entertainment Centre. This addition sits within a national run that begins in Melbourne before moving through Sydney, Perth and Adelaide.

Formed in Auckland in 1972, Split Enz were among the first New Zealand acts to achieve sustained international recognition. Initially emerging from an experimental art-rock foundation, the band developed a distinctive visual identity and theatrical stage presence that set them apart in the early 1970s. Their relocation to Australia in 1975 and subsequent signing to Mushroom Records marked a turning point, establishing them within a broader regional market.

The arrival of Neil Finn in 1977 proved pivotal, with his songwriting partnership alongside Tim Finn helping steer the group towards a more accessible pop and new wave direction. This shift was crystallised with the release of I See Red in 1978, followed by a string of defining hits including I Got You, History Never Repeats, Dirty Creature and Message To My Girl.

Their 1980 album True Colours remains a cornerstone release, reaching multi-platinum status in Australia and New Zealand and holding the number one position for more than two months. Internationally, the album also achieved platinum certification in Canada and the Netherlands, while I Got You reached the UK Top 10, further extending the band’s global reach.

Split Enz disbanded in 1984 after a farewell tour, but their legacy continued through subsequent projects, most notably the formation of Crowded House by Neil Finn and Paul Hester. Periodic reunions over the decades have reinforced the band’s cultural significance, including their induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame in 2005.

The current lineup is completed by Matt Eccles on drums and James Milne on bass, ensuring the live presentation maintains both musical fidelity and contemporary energy. For audiences across New Zealand and Australia, the Forever Enz Tour represents a rare opportunity to experience one of the region’s most influential acts performing a catalogue that spans generations.

Tickets for the newly announced shows in Hamilton, Christchurch and Brisbane will be available through a series of presales ahead of the general on-sale date. Artist, Mastercard and Live Nation presales all commence on March 27, with general public tickets available from March 31 at 12pm local time.

Split Enz Forever Enz Tour 2026 Dates

Saturday 2 May, Hamilton, Claudelands Arena

Monday 4 May, Christchurch, Wolfbrook Arena

Wednesday 6 May, Wellington, TSB Arena

Thursday 7 May, Wellington, TSB Arena

Saturday 9 May, Auckland, Spark Arena

Sunday 10 May, Auckland, Spark Arena

Wednesday 13 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Thursday 14 May, Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena

Saturday 16 May, Brisbane, Entertainment Centre

Monday 18 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 19 May, Sydney, TikTok Entertainment Centre

Friday 22 May, Perth, RAC Arena

Monday 25 May, Adelaide, Entertainment Centre

Ticketing

General public tickets on sale Tuesday 31 March at 12pm local time

Artist Presale: Friday 27 March, 11am to Tuesday 31 March, 11am

Live Nation Presale: Monday 30 March, 12pm to Tuesday 31 March, 11am

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