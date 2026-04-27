Ian Moss And Troy Cassar-Daley Announce Together Alone Tour 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will reunite for the Together Alone Tour 2026, taking their acoustic collaboration across Australia for a 16-date run

by Paul Cashmere

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley will take their acclaimed collaborative show back on the road this year, confirming the Together Alone Tour 2026 with a 16-date national run scheduled from October through December. The tour will see the pair revisit the stripped-back format that first connected them with audiences in 2022, combining acoustic performance with storytelling across theatres and regional venues.

This tour sits in its rare pairing of two distinct strands of Australian music. Ian Moss, best known as the guitarist and a key creative force behind Cold Chisel before establishing a solo career, brings a rock lineage anchored in blues phrasing and melodic discipline. Troy Cassar-Daley, one of Australia’s most awarded country artists, arrives with a catalogue rooted in narrative songwriting and traditional country instrumentation. Their combined format presents a hybrid that reflects a broader trend in live music, where genre boundaries continue to blur in favour of intimacy and musicianship.

The Together Alone concept centres on minimal production, with both artists performing primarily with acoustic guitars, allowing their catalogues to be reframed in a more direct setting. Moss described the return to the format as a continuation of a standout experience. “Touring Australia with Troy in 2022 was one of the most memorable experiences of my career, with amazing audiences everywhere we went. So when we started talking about doing it again, I didn’t hesitate to say yes. I can’t wait,” he said.

Cassar-Daley pointed to the dynamic between the two performers as a driving force behind the project. “Getting back on the road with my good mate Ian Moss, armed with our acoustic guitars, is going to be a whole lot of fun. The last tour flew by, and the shows were some of the most enjoyable I’ve played in years. Ian brings a lifetime of guitar playing and musical experience with him, and our stories really come to life on stage when we perform together.”

The tour will also offer a limited VIP Experience package, giving fans access to a pre-show performance, soundcheck viewing and a meet-and-greet component. The inclusion of behind-the-scenes access reflects a growing demand in the live sector for premium, experience-driven ticketing tiers, particularly in theatre environments where audience capacity is capped.

Support across the run will be split between two emerging Australian acts. Dingo, also known as Brandon Dodd, will join the earlier dates. His work as a guitarist in Kasey Chambers’ band has established him as a versatile player capable of moving between blues, country and alternative rock idioms. For the later leg, Gippsland duo Ally Row will open shows, bringing a contemporary folk-rock and alt-country approach shaped by grassroots touring and recent songwriting recognition.

Within the broader catalogue perspective, this tour does not introduce new recorded material from either artist, but instead reinterprets existing work. For Moss, that includes selections spanning his Cold Chisel era through solo releases beginning with Matchbook in 1989. For Cassar-Daley, the setlist is expected to draw from a career that has produced multiple chart-topping country albums and industry awards. The format places emphasis on arrangement and performance nuance rather than production scale.

From an industry standpoint, the Together Alone Tour reflects the continued viability of theatre touring circuits in Australia, particularly for legacy and established artists. While arena touring remains dominant for international acts, domestic artists have increasingly focused on regional and mid-sized venues where audience engagement can be more direct and financially sustainable.

There is little in the way of opposing perspective around the pairing itself, which has already proven its appeal during the 2022 run. The main variable will be market demand in a touring landscape that has seen rising costs and increased competition for discretionary spending. However, the combination of two established names and a differentiated live format positions the tour with a clear value proposition.

Looking ahead, the Together Alone Tour 2026 reinforces the ongoing relevance of collaboration in Australian music. By stepping outside their primary genres, Moss and Cassar-Daley are engaging with an audience that values musicianship and narrative connection as much as catalogue familiarity. The tour is structured to deliver that experience consistently across its national itinerary.

Tickets will be available here from Friday, 1 May 2026 at 10.00am local time.

Tour Dates

15 October, Caloundra, Events Centre Kings Theatre

16 October, Tweed Heads, Twin Towns

17 October, Grafton, Saraton Theatre

30 October, Albury, Commercial Club

31 October, Wagga Wagga, Civic Theatre

6 November, Thirroul, Anita’s Theatre

7 November, Springwood, Blue Mountains Theatre & Community Centre

12 November, Wyong, The Art House

13 November, Port Macquarie, Glasshouse

27 November, Hobart, Theatre Royal

28 November, Ballarat, Her Majesty’s Theatre

3 December, Geelong, Geelong Arts Centre – The Play House

4 December, Traralgon, Gippsland Performing Arts Centre

10 December, Bendigo, Ulumbarra Theatre

11 December, Frankston, Frankston Arts Centre

12 December, Wangaratta, Wangaratta Performing Arts Centre

With Dingo (Brandon Dodd) on October and November dates, Ally Row on late November and December dates

Ian Moss and Troy Cassar Daley

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