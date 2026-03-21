The Wailers Announce Intimate New South Wales Run After Bluesfest Cancellation - Noise11.com

The Wailers will bring their 50 Years Of Positive Vibrations Tour to New South Wales this April, reshaping their Australian plans after the Bluesfest fallout

by Paul Cashmere

The Wailers have reconfigured their long-awaited Australian return, locking in a run of intimate New South Wales dates across the Easter period following the collapse of the Byron Bay Bluesfest. The revised itinerary keeps the spirit of the original visit alive while shifting focus to smaller venues and regional rooms, offering audiences a closer connection to one of reggae’s most enduring legacies.

Originally scheduled to include a Melbourne performance on April 1, that show has now been scrapped, replaced with a same-day appearance in Gosford. The Sydney Metro Theatre date on April 2 remains unchanged, while three previously planned Bluesfest performances have been substituted with a sweep of North Coast shows stretching from Port Macquarie through to Brunswick Heads.

Presented by Noisy Group, the East Coast run is being positioned as a more personal experience, moving away from the festival stage format into theatres and coastal venues that place the audience within arm’s reach of the music. For a band whose catalogue is so deeply tied to communal energy and message-driven songwriting, the format aligns with the ethos that has defined The Wailers for more than five decades.

The tour is anchored around a celebration of Rastaman Vibration, marking 50 years since the era that cemented the group’s global cultural impact alongside Bob Marley.

While Marley’s death in 1981 marked a seismic shift, The Wailers continued as a working band, evolving through multiple line-ups while maintaining a direct link to the original sound that reshaped popular music.

In the years immediately following Marley’s passing, the group was steered by bassist Aston Barrett and guitarist Junior Marvin. Despite internal changes and the tragic 1987 murder of drummer Carlton Barrett, the band remained active, releasing I.D. in 1989 followed by Majestic Warriors and Jah Message in the early 1990s. Their live presence became their defining currency, with relentless touring reinforcing their status as reggae standard-bearers.

The lineage now continues under the direction of Aston Barrett Jr., who formally assumed leadership after his father stepped back from touring duties and later passed away in 2024. Barrett Jr., who first joined the band on drums in 2009, has overseen a modern iteration of The Wailers that balances reverence for the original arrangements with a contemporary touring identity.

That evolution reached a milestone with the release of One World in 2020, the group’s first studio album in 26 years, followed by Evolution in 2024, which secured a Grammy nomination for Best Reggae Album. While the current line-up no longer features original members, the connection to the founding era remains embedded in both repertoire and philosophy, reinforced by collaborations with legacy contributors including The I Threes.

Across decades, The Wailers have also maintained a presence beyond their own catalogue, contributing to recordings with artists as varied as Kenny Chesney, whose 2008 single Everybody Wants To Go To Heaven introduced the band to a broader mainstream audience and delivered a US Country chart-topping hit.

New Australian Tour Schedule

April 1, Gosford, Drifters Wharf

April 2, Sydney, Metro Theatre

April 3, Port Macquarie, Finnians Tavern

April 4, Coffs Harbour, Coffs Hotel

April 5, Brunswick Heads, Hotel Brunswick

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