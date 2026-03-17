Bluesfest Touring Artists Left In Limbo As Festival Collapse Creates Confusion Across Australian Dates - Noise11.com

The fallout from the collapse of Bluesfest has left multiple international artists, including Erykah Badu and The Black Crowes, facing uncertainty over their Australian touring plans, with conflicting ticketing information emerging nationwide.

by Paul Cashmere

The sudden liquidation of Bluesfest Enterprises has triggered widespread confusion across Australia’s live music sector, placing a cloud over a series of international tours that were scheduled to coincide with the now-defunct Byron Bay festival.

While the flagship Bluesfest event was operated by Bluesfest Enterprises, the associated sideshows, the headline city concerts staged outside Byron Bay, are managed by a separate entity, Bluesfest Touring Pty Ltd. Despite sharing leadership, the two companies are legally distinct. Bluesfest Touring remains operational and is not in liquidation.

However, the separation in corporate structure has not insulated touring artists from disruption. Traditionally, Bluesfest Enterprises underwrote the substantial costs of bringing international acts to Australia, including long-haul travel and freight. The festival itself effectively subsidised these expenses, allowing promoters to build viable national tours around the Byron Bay appearance.

Without the festival component, that financial model has collapsed. For many artists, the economics of touring Australia without the anchor event no longer stack up, leaving promoters, agents and ticket holders in a state of uncertainty.

As of Wednesday morning, a number of tours remain technically “on sale” despite contradictory signals from artists’ official channels and ticketing platforms.

For Jerry Harrison and Adrian Belew, their Remain In Light shows present a fragmented picture. Melbourne is listed by Ticketek as “Allocation Exhausted”, while Sydney tickets are still being sold. The official remaininlight.net site continues to promote shows across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane alongside the now-cancelled Bluesfest appearance, although Ticketmaster has marked the Brisbane date as cancelled. Likewise, Robert Randolph who is opening for Harrison and Belew, also has his Australian shows still listed on his website.

In the case of Erykah Badu, the situation appears more definitive. All Australian dates have been removed from her official website. Ticketek has followed suit in Melbourne, with those shows no longer listed, while the Sydney performance has been marked “No Longer On Sale”.

Reggae icons The Wailers continue to display their Australian itinerary online, including Sydney, Melbourne and the now-cancelled Bluesfest slot. Ticket sales remain active, with Melbourne tickets available through Moshtix and Sydney still on sale via Ticketek, suggesting promoters are proceeding cautiously while awaiting further clarity.

Blues legend Buddy Guy has removed all Australian dates from his official site. Yet, inconsistencies persist, the Sydney Opera House continues to list his April 1 performance, and tickets for Melbourne’s Palais Theatre remain available for purchase.

For The Black Crowes, their Australian tour remains visible on the band’s website, including the Newcastle show scheduled for 10 April, which has already been cancelled. Ticketek listings for Melbourne and Sydney show “Allocation Exhausted”, a status that has added to confusion around whether the shows are sold out, paused or withdrawn.

Sublime have, for now, retained all Australian dates on their official site. Ticketmaster continues to sell tickets for their April 1 show at Festival Hall in Melbourne, while Ticketek is still offering tickets for Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion performance on April 4.

Similarly, The Pogues have Melbourne and Adelaide dates marked as “Allocation Exhausted” via Ticketek and Moshtix respectively. The Sydney Opera House website still lists the Adelaide show as proceeding, further muddying the national picture.

Marcus King and his band maintain Australian dates on their official website, including the cancelled Bluesfest appearance. Melbourne is again listed as “Allocation Exhausted”, while Sydney tickets remain on sale.

Guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd has taken a different approach, removing all Australian dates from his official site. Despite this, Moshtix continues to sell tickets for his April 1 Melbourne show, and Ticketek has Sydney tickets available for April 5.

For Earth, Wind & Fire, both Sydney and Melbourne shows remain listed on the band’s website, excluding the cancelled Bluesfest performance. Ticketek has marked Sydney as “No Longer On Sale”, while the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre has confirmed ticket availability for the April 8 performance at The Plenary.

Not all international artists appearing at Bluesfest are Bluesfest Touring tours. Counting Crows and Split Enz tours, for example, are Live Nation tours and not effected.

The current situation highlights the complex interdependence between festival infrastructure and touring economics in Australia. Bluesfest, established in 1990, has long served as a cornerstone of the national live music calendar, attracting global talent and enabling broader touring circuits that might otherwise be financially unviable.

With the festival now in liquidation, the ripple effects are being felt across promoters, venues and audiences. Until definitive announcements are made by artists, promoters or Bluesfest Touring Pty Ltd, ticket holders are left navigating a landscape of mixed messages and uncertain outcomes.

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