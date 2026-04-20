Alex James Brings Britpop Classical Tour To Australia For 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Blur’s Alex James will lead a full orchestral celebration of Britpop across Australia this November, reworking era-defining songs with symphonic scale and guest collaborators.
by Paul Cashmere
Blur bassist Alex James will return to Australia in November 2026 with his Britpop Classical production, a touring concert that reframes the defining songs of the 1990s British scene through full orchestral arrangements. Presented by Mellen Events, the run opens on the Gold Coast before moving through Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth, following a series of sold out performances in the United Kingdom.
The concept centres on reinterpreting the catalogue of Britpop’s most recognisable artists, including Blur, Oasis, Pulp, Supergrass and The Verve, with a hybrid ensemble of live band, guest vocalists and local symphony orchestras in each city. For Australian audiences, the shows represent both a nostalgia-driven event and a recontextualisation of a period that reshaped the commercial and cultural trajectory of British guitar music in the 1990s.
James, best known as the bassist of Blur, said the renewed resonance of the material has been central to the project’s development. “Somehow all of these songs mean more to people now than they did when they were first released,” he said in a statement. “Bringing them back to life with a symphony orchestra, a kick-ass band, some old friends and very special guests have been brilliant, and I absolutely cannot wait to get this show to Australian audiences.”
The production draws on a setlist that spans both canonical Britpop singles and adjacent influences. Recent performances have included reinterpretations of Blur staples such as Song 2, Girls & Boys, Parklife and The Universal, alongside material from Oasis including Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger, and Pulp’s Common People. The broader selection extends to songs by The Verve, Radiohead, The Stone Roses and Joy Division, mapping a wider cultural footprint beyond the strict Britpop label.
From an industry standpoint, Britpop Classical reflects an ongoing trend of catalogue reinvention, where legacy repertoire is reframed through orchestral or cinematic presentation to reach multi-generational audiences. Similar approaches have been seen in symphonic tours linked to rock and pop acts over the past decade, often positioning familiar material within a concert hall context that appeals to both traditional fans and new listeners. The format also allows for local orchestras to be integrated into touring productions, adding regional nuance to a global brand.
James’ role in the original Britpop movement provides the project with direct lineage. Born in Bournemouth in 1968, he co-founded Blur in 1989 alongside Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon and Dave Rowntree after meeting at Goldsmiths College in London. The band emerged as one of the central acts of the Britpop era, achieving commercial and critical success through albums that defined the mid-1990s UK charts. Blur’s rivalry with Oasis became a focal point of the period’s media narrative, culminating in the highly publicised chart battle between Country House and Roll With It in 1995.
Beyond Blur, James has maintained a diverse career spanning collaborations with artists including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Florence And The Machine, as well as ventures in broadcasting, writing and food production. His post-Blur life has been notably eclectic, from presenting television documentaries to establishing a cheese-making business in Oxfordshire and co-hosting The Big Feastival with Jamie Oliver. That breadth of activity informs the conceptual scope of Britpop Classical, which blends popular music history with a broader cultural lens.
While the orchestral treatment of Britpop material has been largely embraced, some critics have questioned whether such reinterpretations risk diluting the raw energy that originally defined the genre. Britpop was, in part, a reaction against polished production and American grunge dominance, favouring immediacy and British identity. Translating those attributes into a symphonic framework requires careful balance to maintain the intent of the original recordings. Early responses from UK audiences suggest the arrangements aim to preserve melodic integrity while expanding the sonic palette.
For Australian audiences, the tour arrives at a time when 1990s nostalgia continues to cycle through live programming, with heritage acts and anniversary tours drawing strong attendance. Britpop Classical positions itself within that landscape while offering a differentiated format that moves beyond traditional band performances.
The November dates mark the first time the production has been staged in Australia, with venues ranging from theatres to major entertainment centres. Pre-sales begin on 22 April, with general public tickets available from 24 April.
As Britpop approaches its fourth decade, projects like this underline the durability of its songwriting and cultural impact. Whether experienced as a revival or a reinterpretation, the material continues to find new contexts, suggesting its relevance extends beyond the era that first defined it.
BRITPOP CLASSICAL TOUR DATES 2026
Tuesday 3rd November, Gold Coast, The Star
Wednesday 4th November, Brisbane, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre
Friday 6th November, Melbourne, The Palais
Sunday 8th November, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Tuesday 10th November, Sydney, State Theatre
Thursday 12th November, Perth, Riverside Theatre
Ticketing
Mellen Events pre-sale: Wednesday 22nd April 11.00am to Friday 24th April 10.00am, local time
General public on-sale: Friday 24th April 11.00am, local time
Tickets available via mellenevents.com
Alex James setlist 19 March 2026, Glasgow
Help! (The Beatles) / Rebel Rebel (David Bowie) / Get It On (T.Rex) / Waterloo Sunset (The Kinks) / My Generation (The Who)
The Riverboat Song (Ocean Colour Scene cover) (with Simon Fowler)
Ready to Go (Republica cover) (with Saffron)
Alright (Supergrass cover)
Unbelievable (EMF) / Connection (Elastica)
Song 2 (Blur) / Smells Like Teen Spirit (Nirvana)
Fuckin’ in the Bushes (Oasis cover)
Rock ‘n’ Roll Star (Oasis cover)
He’s Gonna Step on You Again (John Kongos cover)
The Only One I Know (The Charlatans cover)
I Wanna Be Adored (The Stone Roses cover)
Love Will Tear Us Apart (Joy Division cover)
Country House (Blur cover)
Place Your Hands (Reef cover) (with Gary Stringer)
You and Me Song (The Wannadies cover)
Girls & Boys (Blur cover)
Tubthumping (Chumbawamba cover)
Parklife (Blur cover)
Bitter Sweet Symphony (The Verve cover)
Creep (Radiohead cover)
There She Goes (The La’s cover)
Disco 2000 (Pulp cover)
Common People (Pulp cover)
Wonderwall (Oasis cover)
Don’t Look Back in Anger (Oasis cover)
Encore:
The Universal (Blur cover) (with Dougie Payne)
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