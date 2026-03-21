Lisa Simone Noise11 2026

Lisa Simone Noise11 2026

Lisa Simone on Nina Simone Legacy & 2026 Australian Tour | Noise11 Interview

by Paul Cashmere on March 22, 2026

in Live,News

Lisa Simone returns to Australia in 2026 for her fourth consecutive tour – but this time she’s taking things beyond the capital cities and into regional Australia.

In this Noise11 interview with Paul Cashmere, the daughter of legendary singer and civil rights icon Nina Simone reflects on her growing bond with Australian audiences, the emotional rediscovery of performance, and the responsibility of carrying one of music’s most powerful legacies.

Lisa Simone reveals that her first Australian tour in 2023 came after a long hiatus from the stage – and the overwhelming response, including sold-out shows at Melbourne’s Hamer Hall, reignited her passion for live performance. That connection has brought her back year after year.

For 2026, she’s stepping into new territory with a stripped-back regional run, describing it as a “reset” reminiscent of her early theatre touring days.

The conversation also explores Nina Simone’s vast catalogue – from her interpretations of Bee Gees, Bob Dylan and Beatles songs, to the political force of Mississippi Goddam. Lisa discusses how she approaches these works, balancing respect for her mother’s legacy with the need to find her own voice.

She also shares plans for new music, including a return to the studio for the first time since 2019, and hints at reggae influences in upcoming recordings.

More than two decades after Nina Simone’s passing, Lisa continues to honour a promise she made – ensuring her mother’s music and message endure, while forging her own path as an artist.

Lisa Simone dates:

https://lisasimonemusic.com

May 14 Canberra Theatre Centre
May 15 Civic Theatre Newcastle
May 16 The Art House Theatre Wyong
May 17 Anita’s Theatre Thirroul
Newcastle show presented with support from Great Southern Nights

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