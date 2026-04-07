Courtney Barnett Announces Creature Of Habit Australian Tour For November 2026 - Noise11 Music News

Courtney Barnett will return home to Australia in November with a short east coast run supporting her new album Creature Of Habit, marking her first Australian tour in more than four years.

by Paul Cashmere

Australian singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced a three-date east coast tour for November 2026, bringing her newly released album Creature Of Habit to Australian stages. The tour will see Barnett perform in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne, beginning at The Tivoli on 4 November before continuing to the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall and concluding at Melbourne’s Palais Theatre.

The shows mark Barnett’s first Australian headline tour since before the release cycle of her 2021 album Things Take Time, Take Time. Since then she has spent significant time touring the United Kingdom and North America, and released her fourth studio album Creature Of Habit in March 2026.

For Australian audiences, the announcement signals the return of one of the country’s most distinctive contemporary songwriters performing a catalogue that now stretches across more than a decade.

Barnett’s return arrives at a turning point in her career. Creature Of Habit was written during a period of major personal and professional change for the Melbourne-based artist, including a relocation to Los Angeles and the closure of her long-running independent label Milk! Records after more than a decade.

The album addresses the emotional uncertainty that followed those changes. According to Barnett, the record examines the challenge of confronting personal habits and patterns. “The central question became how to get out of your own way so you can truly feel your life,” she said when discussing the album’s creation.

Barnett introduced the Creature Of Habit material on international stages earlier in 2026, including a performance at Manchester’s Radio 6 Music Festival and a televised appearance performing Mantis on the US program CBS Mornings Saturday Sessions.

Those appearances hinted at the sonic direction of the new album, guitar-driven songs built around conversational vocals and tightly constructed indie rock arrangements.

Live, Barnett’s performances have traditionally balanced narrative songwriting with a band-driven dynamic. Her backing group, often referred to by fans as the CB3, centres on long-time collaborators Bones Sloane on bass and Dave Mudie on drums. The trio format allows Barnett’s guitar work and storytelling lyrics to sit prominently in the mix.

That approach has been central to her reputation as a live performer since the release of her 2015 debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit. The record introduced Barnett internationally and earned widespread acclaim, including four ARIA Awards and a Grammy nomination for Best New Artist.

Barnett first gained international attention in 2013 with The Double EP: A Sea Of Split Peas, a compilation of her first two EP releases. The collection included the track Avant Gardener, a song whose observational lyric style quickly became a defining element of her songwriting voice.

Her debut album Sometimes I Sit And Think, And Sometimes I Just Sit followed in 2015 and established her as one of Australia’s most visible indie artists internationally. She continued that trajectory with the 2018 album Tell Me How You Really Feel and the quieter, reflective Things Take Time, Take Time in 2021.

Outside her solo catalogue, Barnett has also collaborated with American musician Kurt Vile on the 2017 album Lotta Sea Lice, a project that broadened her international audience and reinforced her position within the global indie rock community.

The new album Creature Of Habit sits as the fourth solo studio album in Barnett’s catalogue and represents her first full-length release following the winding down of Milk! Records, the label she founded in Melbourne in 2012 to release her early work and champion emerging Australian artists.

Barnett’s continued global touring reflects a broader trend among independent Australian artists building sustainable international careers while maintaining strong domestic fan bases. Her path from small club shows in Melbourne to major venues such as the Sydney Opera House Concert Hall illustrates how Australian indie musicians increasingly operate within a global touring circuit.

Her songwriting style, combining conversational delivery with detailed narrative lyrics, has influenced a wave of emerging artists who blend indie rock with singer-songwriter traditions.

When Barnett returns to Australia in November, audiences will hear songs from across her career alongside the new Creature Of Habit material. With a catalogue now spanning multiple acclaimed albums and more than a decade of touring, the shows will represent both a homecoming and a snapshot of an artist still evolving.

Courtney Barnett Australian Tour 2026

Wednesday 4 November, Brisbane, The Tivoli

Friday 6 November, Sydney, Sydney Opera House Concert Hall

Saturday 7 November, Melbourne, Palais Theatre

Frontier Member presale begins Wednesday 8 April at 9am AEST.

General tickets go on sale Friday 10 April at 9am AEST.

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