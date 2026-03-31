Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers Announce Glory Deluxe And Drop New Single ‘Bath Water' - Noise11.com

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have unveiled GLORY deluxe, a reimagined edition of their acclaimed 2025 album, with new tracks and stripped back reworks, alongside the release of their “slutty, drivey” single ‘Bath Water’. The band will take the new material on tour across Australia and New Zealand this May, with North American dates also announced for later in the year.

by Paul Cashmere

ARIA Award-winning indie-rock outfit Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers today announced the release of GLORY deluxe, arriving April 24 via Community Music, and simultaneously dropped the single ‘Bath Water’ with an accompanying visualiser. The expanded album revisits their sophomore release GLORY with two new songs – ‘Bath Water’ and ‘Go Waste My Time’ – plus stripped back versions of fan favourites ‘Talking’, ‘Daylight’, ‘Mine’ and ‘Wonderful’.

‘Bath Water’ arrives fresh off the band’s celebrated 2026 Laneway Festival appearances, where they packed stages nationwide and witnessed a memorable marriage proposal in Melbourne. Teen Jesus described the track as “a fun song about coming home from a night out, excited to enjoy your own company, in a Ke$ha way, with a nod to the R4 bus from Canberra CBD to Kambah.” The single sets the tone for what the band has termed a new, messy era of their widescreen indie-rock sound.

GLORY deluxe follows a landmark period for Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers. Their debut EP Pretty Good For A Girl Band (2022) earned them the AIR Award for Best Independent Punk Album, while their first full-length album I Love You (2023) debuted at #6 on the ARIA Albums Chart, spawning the triple j Hottest 100 entries ‘I Used To Be Fun’ (#52) and ‘Girl Sports’ (#55). GLORY, released in November 2025, debuted at #9 and quickly established the quartet as one of Australia’s leading indie-rock acts, receiving high rotation on triple j, BBC Radio 1 support, and feature coverage from The Guardian and Billboard.

Produced by three-time GRAMMY Award winner Catherine Marks, GLORY is an exploration of confidence, infatuation and power framed by the band’s signature post-grunge, riot grrrl-inspired energy. The deluxe edition deepens this approach with intimate reworkings of selected tracks, revealing the band’s growing maturity and versatility. Members Anna Ryan (vocals/guitar), Scarlett McKahey (guitar/vocals), Jaida Stephenson (bass), and Neve van Boxsel (drums) have maintained their relentless momentum since forming in 2015 in Canberra, evolving from teenage friends performing under earlier monikers Vinyl Fluid and Dandelion and the Enigmas, into a nationally recognised and internationally touring act.

Beyond their music, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have engaged in activism, supporting Green Music’s No Music on a Dead Planet, performing at Rising Tide on Parliament House steps, and contributing to parliamentary inquiries into the live music industry. Their lyrics frequently tackle personal and social issues, from gendered microaggressions to the experience of young women and non-binary people in contemporary Australia, adding a depth to their raucous, energetic sound.

The band’s upcoming AUNZ GLORY deluxe tour represents their largest Australian and New Zealand shows to date, with national support from Darcie Haven, Sonic Reducer, Polly, Oscar the Wild, and IVY. Internationally, Teen Jesus will return to the UK and Europe this August, with London shows already sold out, before embarking on a North American tour in October and November, including headline dates and special shows supporting Jimmy Eat World on the Bleed American 25th Anniversary Tour.

Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers’ trajectory reflects a wider resurgence of punk-tinged indie rock in Australia, where bands like Cherry Glazerr and Dream Wife influence a younger generation of performers pushing sonic and social boundaries. GLORY deluxe cements the band’s reputation for combining brattish, unfiltered energy with considered songwriting and production finesse. For fans, the release and accompanying tour promise to capture both the chaos and charm that has become the band’s hallmark.

With GLORY deluxe and ‘Bath Water’, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers reaffirm their place as one of Australia’s most dynamic contemporary rock acts, balancing nationwide recognition, critical acclaim, and a growing international profile, all while maintaining a sharp focus on authenticity and inclusivity in their music and message.

GLORY deluxe Track Listing

Watching Me Leave

Balcony

Turn Around

Talking

Daylight

Mine

Mother

Bait

Unscarred

Wonderful

Bath Water

Go Waste My Time

Talking (Stripped Back)

Daylight (Stripped Back)

Mine (Stripped Back)

Wonderful (Stripped Back)

GLORY AUNZ Album Tour

Fri 1 May – The Gov – Tarndanya/Adelaide (Lic/AA)

Sat 2 May – Magnet House – Boorloo/Perth (18+)

Thur 7 May – Princess Theatre – Meanjin/Brisbane (Lic/AA)

Fri 8 May – Forum – Naarm/Melbourne (18+)

Sat 9 May – Roundhouse – Gadigal Land/Sydney (Lic/AA)

Thur 21 May – The Loons – Ōtautahi/Christchurch (Lic/AA)

Fri 22 May – The Tuning Fork – Tāmaki Makaura/Auckland (Lic/AA)

Sat 23 May – San Fran – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington (Lic/AA)

& performing at

Sat 18 Apr – Sunbury Music Festival – Wurundjeri Land/Sunbury

Sat 16 May – BassInTheGrass – Larrakia Country/Darwin

UK/EU Tour Dates

Thu 21 Aug – Openair Gampel – Switzerland

Wed 27 Aug – The Lexington – London, UK SOLD OUT

Thu 28 Aug – Moth Club – London, UK

Fri 29 Aug – Victorious Festival – Portsmouth, UK

Sat 30 Aug – All Points East – London, UK

North American Tour Dates

Sat 31 Oct – Schubas – Chicago, IL

Sun 1 Nov – Ace of Cups – Columbus, OH

Tue 3 Nov – The Garrison – Toronto, ON

Thu 5 Nov – The Middle East (Upstairs) – Cambridge, MA

Fri 6 Nov – Racket – New York, NY

Sat 7 Nov – Johnny Brenda’s – Philadelphia, PA

Sun 8 Nov – Union Stage – Washington, DC

Tue 10 Nov – The Grey Eagle Tavern and Music Hall – Asheville, NC

Thu 12 Nov – The Truth – Nashville, TN*

Sat 14 Nov – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre – Tampa, FL*

Sun 15 Nov – Warped Tour – Florida, USA

supporting Jimmy Eat World

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