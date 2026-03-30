Madigan's Wake Release Single Easter Marking Anniversary Of The 1916 Rising - Noise11.com

Melbourne Celtic Punk Band Madigan’s Wake Honour Irish History With New Single Easter Reflecting On The Legacy Of The 1916 Easter Rising

by Paul Cashmere

Melbourne Irish folk-punk band Madigan’s Wake have released a new single titled Easter, a song timed to coincide with the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising in Dublin, one of the most significant events in Ireland’s modern history.

The track arrives as a tribute to the men and women who took part in the uprising that helped shape Ireland’s path to independence. Drawing on the band’s established mix of traditional Irish instrumentation and punk energy, Easter reflects on the courage of those involved in the rebellion while acknowledging the lasting impact of the events that followed.

For Madigan’s Wake, the song is intended as a piece of remembrance rather than a simple historical retelling. The Melbourne five-piece have built their songwriting around themes of Irish identity, migration and social justice, connecting the experience of Irish communities worldwide with events from Ireland’s past.

The 1916 Easter Rising began on April 24, 1916 when Irish republicans launched an armed insurrection against British rule, centred on Dublin’s General Post Office.

Although the rebellion lasted less than a week before British forces suppressed it, the executions of its leaders soon transformed public sentiment in Ireland. The aftermath of the Rising helped galvanise support for independence, eventually leading to the establishment of the Irish Free State in 1922.

Madigan’s Wake capture that moment in history through a musical framework that blends fiddle and mandolin with the direct storytelling and driving rhythms associated with punk music. The arrangement on Easter reflects both the defiance of the uprising and the heavy cost that followed as the rebellion’s leaders were executed in the weeks after the fighting ended.

The band have steadily built a following within the global Celtic punk scene. Their debut album received the Best Debut Album Of The Year award from London Celtic Punks in 2023, helping position the Melbourne group alongside a new generation of bands expanding the traditional Irish folk-punk sound.

The release of Easter also highlights the continuing cultural connection between Ireland and cities like Melbourne. Victoria has one of the largest Irish diaspora communities in the world, with Irish migration to Australia stretching back to the nineteenth century. Music has long been a key part of that connection, with folk traditions carried through pubs, festivals and community events across generations.

Within that context, Madigan’s Wake are part of a wider movement of diaspora artists using contemporary styles to explore historical themes. Celtic punk, a genre popularised internationally by bands such as The Pogues and later Dropkick Murphys, has often drawn on historical and political narratives rooted in Irish experience. Songs referencing emigration, rebellion and identity have remained central to the genre’s storytelling tradition.

For Madigan’s Wake, Easter reinforces that lineage while grounding the story in the perspective of Irish communities far from Dublin but still connected to the country’s past.

The band say the song reflects the idea that history continues to live through cultural memory and music. In communities around the world where Irish heritage remains strong, the events of 1916 still carry meaning more than a century later.

With Easter, Madigan’s Wake add another chapter to their catalogue while keeping the story of the Rising alive for a new generation of listeners.

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