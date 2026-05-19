Drew Goddard Of Karnivool Announced As WAMCon 2026 Keynote Speaker - Noise11 Music News

Karnivool guitarist and songwriter Drew Goddard will headline WAMCon 2026 in Fremantle, bringing more than 25 years of experience in performance, production and artist development to Western Australia’s flagship music industry conference.

by Paul Cashmere

Western Australian progressive rock figure Drew Goddard of Karnivool has been confirmed as the keynote speaker for WAMCon 2026, set to take place at Freo Social across Friday 14 August and Saturday 15 August. The annual conference, staged by the Western Australian Music industry Association, will feature two days of workshops, panels, networking sessions and artist development events aimed at emerging and established music professionals.

Goddard’s appointment places one of Australia’s most influential contemporary rock musicians at the centre of this year’s conference program. Across nearly three decades, Karnivool has evolved from a Perth high school project into one of the country’s most internationally recognised heavy progressive acts, with tours spanning Europe, North America, Asia and the UK. The band’s 2013 album Asymmetry reached No.1 on the ARIA Albums Chart, while their long-awaited 2026 release In Verses also debuted at the top of the Australian chart.

For WAMCon organisers, the significance of Goddard’s appearance extends beyond Karnivool’s commercial achievements. His work as a producer and mentor through Barefoot Bands has connected him directly with younger artists navigating an increasingly fragmented music business. WAMCon has increasingly shifted toward practical industry development in recent years, reflecting broader changes in the Australian music economy where independent artists often balance touring, recording, self-management and digital promotion simultaneously.

Karnivool’s story remains closely tied to the Western Australian music scene. Formed in Perth in 1998 by vocalist Ian Kenny and guitarist Drew Goddard, the band emerged during the late 1990s alternative metal wave before gradually developing a more progressive and technically ambitious sound. Early releases including the self-titled Karnivool EP in 1999 and Persona in 2001 built the group’s local following, while national attention arrived with their independently released debut album Themata in 2005.

Goddard played a defining role in the creation of Themata, writing the material and performing drums on much of the album before drummer Steve Judd joined the permanent line-up. Produced by Forrester Savell, the record established Karnivool’s reputation for layered guitar arrangements, shifting time signatures and atmospheric songwriting. Tracks such as ‘Themata’, ‘Roquefort’ and ‘Shutterspeed’ helped position the group alongside a new generation of Australian heavy acts emerging internationally during the mid-2000s.

The band’s second album, Sound Awake, released in 2009, expanded Karnivool’s audience considerably. The record debuted at No.2 on the ARIA Albums Chart and later received gold accreditation in Australia. Songs including ‘Set Fire To The Hive’ and ‘All I Know’ became staples of Australian rock radio while the band toured extensively through Australia, Europe and the United States. Karnivool’s overseas following also developed unexpectedly in India, where the group performed to a reported crowd of 10,000 in Mumbai in 2010 despite having no formal release campaign in the territory.

By the time Asymmetry arrived in 2013, Karnivool had become one of Australia’s leading progressive rock exports. The album won the ARIA Award for Best Hard Rock/Heavy Metal Album and reinforced the band’s reputation for meticulous studio craftsmanship.

Speaking around that period, Goddard frequently discussed the difficulty of the

songwriting process and the band’s resistance to overly polished production trends, instead favouring recordings that retained human imperfections and dynamic range.

Karnivool’s lengthy recording gaps also became part of the group’s identity. Following Asymmetry, the band spent more than a decade without releasing another full-length studio album, although they continued touring and issued standalone singles including ‘All It Takes’ in 2021 and ‘Drone’ in 2025. Their fourth album, In Verses, finally arrived in February 2026 after years of speculation and development.

WAMCon 2026 arrives during a period of renewed activity for both Karnivool and the wider Australian live sector. Conferences of this type have become increasingly important following the disruption caused by the pandemic years, venue closures and rising touring costs. Industry gatherings now function as networking hubs as much as educational events, particularly for independent musicians seeking sustainable career models outside traditional label systems.

In addition to the conference program, WAMCon attendees will receive access to the WAM Sundowner on Friday 14 August and the WAM Showcase event on Saturday 15 August. Early bird tickets are currently on sale, with discounted pricing available for WAM members before general admission opens in June.

WAMCon 2026

14 August 2026, Fremantle, Freo Social

15 August 2026, Fremantle, Freo Social

Ticketing: Early bird tickets are on sale now. Early Bird tickets are priced at $129, with WAM member tickets available for $70.

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