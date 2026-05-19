TSIM Announce First National Tour In More Than 30 Years - Noise11 Music News

TSIM, the rebranded touring incarnation of Australian provocateurs TISM, will undertake their first national tour in more than three decades following recent headline performances at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s PICA.

by Paul Cashmere

TSIM have confirmed a national Australian tour for 2026, marking the first time the influential Melbourne group have toured nationally in more than 30 years. The announcement follows high-profile comeback performances at the Sydney Opera House and Melbourne’s PICA, events that reignited interest in one of Australia’s most elusive and unconventional live acts.

The band, operating under the TSIM name for this run of shows, will perform across Adelaide, Darwin, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Perth and Sydney between July and October. According to tour promoters David Roy Williams Presents, each concert will feature a substantially different setlist, with the group promising a rotating selection of songs across the tour.

TSIM said the approach was designed to encourage fans to attend multiple dates, stating that they would perform a “radically different selection of fan favourites each night”. The concerts are also expected to retain the theatrical unpredictability that has long defined the band’s live reputation.

Emerging from Melbourne’s underground music scene in the late 1980s, TISM built a following through a combination of satirical lyrics, anonymous public personas and a catalogue that moved freely between rock, electronic music and absurdist performance art. Their balaclava-clad anonymity became central to the band’s identity, separating the members from the celebrity culture they frequently mocked in song.

Across seven studio albums, the group developed a loyal national audience and secured two ARIA Awards while largely avoiding traditional promotional cycles. Songs such as Greg! The Stop Sign!!, Defecate On My Face and He’ll Never Be An Old Man River became staples of alternative Australian radio and university campuses during the 1990s.

While TISM’s public activity became sporadic in the 2000s, reunion appearances over recent years have drawn strong audiences, particularly among younger fans discovering the band through streaming platforms and social media clips. Their return also reflects a wider appetite for legacy Australian acts capable of bridging nostalgia with contemporary cultural relevance.

The Sydney Opera House performance in particular signalled a notable institutional recognition of the band’s cultural standing. Once viewed as outsiders operating on the fringe of the Australian music industry, the group now occupy a place within the broader conversation around influential Australian live acts.

The upcoming dates will include two nights at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre and two performances at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre. Early bird pre-sale tickets will be available from 22 May, ahead of a general public on-sale beginning 25 May.

TSIM’s latest run of performances suggests the group remain committed to maintaining the mystique and unpredictability that has sustained their audience across multiple generations. Whether performing as cult heroes, social satirists or agents of deliberate chaos, the band continue to occupy a singular position in Australian music.

Tour dates:

10 July, Adelaide, Beer & BBQ Festival

22 August, Darwin, Darwin Festival

7 October, Melbourne, Forum

8 October, Melbourne, Forum

17 October, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

21 October, Canberra, Canberra Theatre

24 October, Perth, Metro City

30 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

31 October, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

Tickets on sale Monday 25 May at 11am AEST.

Tickets available from https://davidroywilliams.com/tours/tsimnomistakes/

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