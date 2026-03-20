The Pogues and Sublime Tours To Proceed After Bluesfest Collapse - Noise11.com

The Pogues will press ahead with their long-awaited Australian tour, celebrating the landmark album Rum, Sodomy & The Lash, with a new Brisbane show added as live music regroups in the wake of the Bluesfest fallout.

by Paul Cashmere

The Pogues will return to Australia and New Zealand next week with their tour now confirmed to proceed in full, despite the sudden collapse of Bluesfest Touring, with promoters moving quickly to secure the dates and keep the shows intact.

In a further boost for fans, a new Brisbane concert has been added to the schedule, set for Thursday April 2 at Fortitude Music Hall, with tickets going on sale from Monday March 23. The addition underlines confidence in the tour and demand for what will be a rare appearance from one of the most influential bands to emerge from the post-punk era.

The tour marks the 40th anniversary of the band’s seminal 1985 album Rum, Sodomy & The Lash, a record that reshaped the intersection of traditional Irish music and punk rock. Produced by Elvis Costello, the album expanded The Pogues’ reach beyond cult status, delivering a body of work that has endured for four decades.

For this anniversary run, original members James Fearnley, Jem Finer and Spider Stacy will lead a large ensemble cast of musicians and guest vocalists. The touring line-up reflects the collaborative spirit that has defined the band’s legacy, bringing together contemporary voices such as Daragh Lynch, Iona Zajac, John Francis Flynn and Lisa O’Neill to reinterpret the material for a new era.

The album will be performed in full across the shows, including B-sides and extended versions, alongside a curated selection of key songs from the band’s catalogue. Among the centrepieces are Dirty Old Town, A Pair Of Brown Eyes and A Rainy Night In Soho, tracks that have become cornerstones of The Pogues’ identity and continue to resonate across generations of listeners.

When Rum, Sodomy & The Lash was released in 1985, it arrived at a time when punk was evolving beyond its initial explosion. The Pogues carved out a distinct path, blending literary storytelling with traditional instrumentation and a raw, unpolished energy. The result was an album widely regarded as one of the defining releases of its era, regularly cited among the greatest albums of all time and a touchstone for artists exploring the intersection of folk and alternative music.

This upcoming run will be The Pogues’ first visit to Australia and New Zealand in 14 years, adding further weight to what is already a significant anniversary. The expanded touring party, including a dedicated brass section, signals an ambitious production aimed at faithfully recreating the depth and texture of the original recordings.

The confirmation of The Pogues tour comes amid broader industry adjustments following the Bluesfest disruption. Several international acts affected by the cancellation have moved quickly to retain their Australian commitments through alternative promoters.

Among them, Sublime have confirmed their headline shows in Melbourne and Sydney will proceed, with Trademark Live stepping in to facilitate the concerts. The band acknowledged the shift in a message to fans, reinforcing their commitment to the Australian audience and confirming that both dates will go ahead with support from Skegss.

Sublime are scheduled to perform in Melbourne on April 1 and Sydney on April 4, with limited tickets remaining. The intervention from Trademark Live has ensured continuity for the shows, maintaining momentum for touring acts already en route to Australia.

The Pogues – Rum, Sodomy & The Lash 40th Anniversary Tour Dates 2026

Wednesday 25th March, Fremantle, Fremantle Prison

Friday 27th March, Adelaide, Hindley St Music Hall

Sunday 29th March, Melbourne, The Forum

Tuesday 31st March, Melbourne, The Forum

Thursday 2nd April, Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

Sunday 5th April, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Monday 6th April, Sydney, Sydney Opera House

Wednesday 8th April, Wellington, St James Theatre

Thursday 9th April, Christchurch, Christchurch Town Hall

Saturday 11th April, Auckland, New Zealand International Convention Centre

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