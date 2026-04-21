Beastie Boys Revisit To The 5 Boroughs With That's It That's All Visualiser Release - Noise11 Music News

Beastie Boys return focus to their 2004 album To The 5 Boroughs with a newly released visualiser for That’s It That’s All, highlighting the physical deluxe reissue arriving in April 2026

by Paul Cashmere

The Beastie Boys have reignited attention on their 2004 album To The 5 Boroughs with the release of a new visualiser for the track That’s It That’s All, now streaming via YouTube. The clip arrived with the album’s upcoming deluxe physical reissue on Friday 17 April, 2026, marking the first time its expanded edition will be available in vinyl and CD formats.

The visualiser serves as a contemporary entry point into one of the group’s most historically grounded records. Originally released in June 2004, To The 5 Boroughs was the trio’s first studio album in six years following Hello Nasty, and it landed at No.1 across multiple Billboard charts on debut. The renewed rollout underscores the album’s continued cultural weight while aligning with a broader industry trend of reintroducing catalogue titles through immersive digital content.

At the centre of the campaign is That’s It That’s All, a concise, rhythm-driven track that reflects the stripped-back production ethos of the album. Self-produced by the group, the record deliberately pivoted away from the dense sampling of earlier releases, opting instead for direct drum programming and minimalistic arrangements. The visualiser mirrors that aesthetic, focusing on motion graphics and urban visual cues that echo the album’s New York City narrative.

The 2026 reissue expands the album into a 3LP and 2CD configuration, featuring 11 additional tracks including remixes and B-sides. The vinyl edition is pressed on 180-gram discs and presented in a triple gatefold package with pop-up design elements and a subway map lithograph, reinforcing the album’s geographic concept. The CD edition adopts a multi-panel format, maintaining the archival intent of the release.

From an industry standpoint, the reissue consolidates the 2019 digital deluxe edition into a tangible product, a move increasingly common as legacy acts respond to sustained vinyl demand. It also reframes To The 5 Boroughs within the band’s broader catalogue, positioning it as a transitional work. While earlier albums like Paul’s Boutique and Ill Communication leaned heavily into sonic experimentation, this record foregrounded lyrical clarity and topical urgency.

That urgency was shaped by its context. Written and recorded in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the album captures a specific moment in New York’s recent history. Tracks such as An Open Letter To NYC and Right Right Now Now engage directly with political and social themes, marking one of the group’s most overtly reflective periods. That’s It That’s All, while less explicitly political, contributes to the album’s overall tone through its rhythmic insistence and verbal economy.

Commercially, the album sold 360,000 copies in its first week in the United States, becoming the group’s third consecutive No.1 debut on the Billboard 200. It was later certified Platinum, reinforcing its status within the Beastie Boys’ discography. Critically, it was recognised for its balance between humour and commentary, and it received a nomination for Best Rap Album at the 47th Grammy Awards.

There were, however, peripheral controversies at the time of release. Allegations emerged that the CD contained spyware when used in computers, claims the band denied. It was later clarified that European editions included standard copy protection software used across EMI releases, without installing permanent programs. While the issue did not significantly impact sales, it remains a footnote in the album’s release history.

The reissue and accompanying visualiser also reflect a broader recalibration in how legacy hip-hop is presented to new audiences. With streaming platforms prioritising visual engagement, archival material is increasingly paired with fresh content to extend its lifecycle. For artists like the Beastie Boys, whose catalogue spans multiple technological eras, this approach provides continuity between analogue origins and digital consumption.

Looking ahead, the renewed focus on To The 5 Boroughs may prompt further archival activity from the group’s estate. With the band’s influence continuing to resonate across generations, particularly in production techniques and cross-genre experimentation, projects like this serve both as preservation and reinterpretation. The That’s It That’s All visualiser functions as a concise reminder of the album’s place in that trajectory, grounded in its time yet adaptable to the present.

TRACKLISTS

3LP

LP1

A1. Ch-Check It Out

A2. Right Right Now Now

A3. The Hard Way

A4. It Takes Time To Build

B1. Rhyme The Rhyme Well

B2. Triple Trouble

B3. Hey Fuck You

B4. Oh Word?

LP2

C1.That’s It That’s All

C2. All Lifestyles

C3. Shazam!

C4. An Open Letter To NYC

D1. Crawlspace

D2. The Brouhaha

D3. We Got The

LP3

F1. Brrrr Stick Em

F2. And Then I

F3. Now Get Busy

F4. Ch-Check It Out (Just Blaze Remix)

F5. Triple Trouble (Brainpower Remix)

G1. Triple Trouble (J. Wizzle Remix)

G2. Triple Trouble (Dexter’s Triple Decollte Situation)

G3. Triple Trouble (Graham Coxon Remix)

G4. Rizzle Rizzle Nizzle Nizzle

G5. MTL Reppin’ For The 514

G6. RRNN: Straight Outta Shibuya

2CD

CD1

1. Ch-Check It Out

2. Right Right Now Now

3. 3 The Hard Way

4. It Takes Time To Build

5. Rhyme The Rhyme Well

6. Triple Trouble

7. Hey Fuck You

8. Oh Word?

9. That’s It That’s All

10. All Lifestyles

11. Shazam!

12. An Open Letter To NYC

13. Crawlspace

14. The Brouhaha

15. We Got The

CD2

1. Brrrr Stick Em

2. And Then I

3. Now Get Busy

4. Ch-Check It Out (Just Blaze Remix)

5. Triple Trouble (Brainpower Remix)

6. Triple Trouble (J. Wizzle Remix)

7. Triple Trouble (Dexter’s Triple Decollte Situation)

8. Triple Trouble (Graham Coxon Remix)

9. Rizzle Rizzle Nizzle Nizzle

10. MTL Reppin’ For The 514

11. RRNN: Straight Outta Shibuya

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