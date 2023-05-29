 Beasts of Bourbon To Perform Two Shows In August - Noise11.com
Tex Perkins, Beasts Of Boubon. Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Tex Perkins Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Beasts of Bourbon To Perform Two Shows In August

by Paul Cashmere on May 29, 2023

in News

Tex Perkins, Kim Salmon, Charlie Owen, Boris Sujdovic and James Baker will be Beasts of Bourbon for two shows in Sydney and Melbourne in August.

The original Beasts of Bourbon formed in Sydney in August, 1983 with Baker, Perkins, Sujdovic and Salmon with Spencer P. Jones on guitar. Jones passed away in 2018. That line-up recorded the first three Beasts of Bourbon albums. Two more albums with Brian Hooper on bass were released in 1991 and 1996. Brian also passed away in 2018.

Some words from Tex Perkins:

40 years ago, I was a skinny 18 year old kid living in Darlinghurst in Sydney having the time of his life – playing gigs, taking and drinking everything within arm’s reach!
Constantly meeting and bonding with people in other bands who would turn out to be lifelong friends.

When my band up and left me in the dead of night by the side of the road with a month long residency, it was those friends that were there to help me pick things up and start again.
Spencer Jones and Boris Sujdovic were there when we decided to call it the Beasts of Bourbon.
James Baker, who would occasionally feed me, soon found his way to his rightful place at the drum kit.

Kim Salmon, friend and mentor, and singer of my favourite band in the world (The Scientists) completed the early ‘classic line-up’.

At first, we played a few songs of mine and a lot of covers. Alice Cooper, The Stooges, The New York Dolls and Creedence were among the go to songs we all knew well but never had the chance to play live before.

It was a free for all, fuck it, let it fly kind of thing!

A few months later we spent 6 hours in a studio and recorded our first album The Axeman’s Jazz.

As I said this all happened 40 years ago this year, so we felt obliged to acknowledge and celebrate this marker in time.

Obviously, our fallen comrade Spencer Jones will not be with us, but long time Beast Charlie Owen will help us chase that feeling one more time.

We hope y’all can join us for some dirty ol time rock n roll played by sweet hearted old punks from the swamps of Surry Hills.

40th ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION OF THE BEASTS OF BOURBON

11 August 2023 – The Factory Theatre, Marrickville NSW
13 August 2023 – Croxton Bandroom, Northcote VIC

