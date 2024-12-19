 Becoming Led Zeppelin Will Screen In Australia In February - Noise11.com
Becoming Led Zeppelin

Becoming Led Zeppelin Will Screen In Australia In February

by Paul Cashmere on December 19, 2024

in News

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’, the first ever officially endorsed by Led Zeppelin documentary, will screen in Australia in February.

The documentary will be exclusive to IMAX in Australia and presented in the expanded ratio 1.9:1.

Powered by awe-inspiring, psychedelic, never before-seen footage, performances and music, Bernard MacMahon’s experiential cinematic odyssey explores Led Zeppelin’s creative, musical and personal origin story. The film is told in Led Zeppelin’s own words and is the first officially sanctioned film on the group. It traces the journeys of the four members of the Stairway To Heaven rockers through the music scene of the 1960s and their meeting in the summer of 1968, culminating in 1970. The film is made with the full co-operation of the band and represents the first time Led Zeppelin have agreed to participate in a biographical documentary.

Australia Led Zeppelin fans can see ‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ on 7 February 2025.

https://imaxmelbourne.com.au/movie/becoming-led-zeppelin

