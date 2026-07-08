 Ben Folds Celebrates 30 Years Of Ben Folds Five With Expanded Anniversary Edition - Noise11 Music News
Ben Folds Five photo supplied UME

Ben Folds Five photo supplied UME

Ben Folds Celebrates 30 Years Of Ben Folds Five With Expanded Anniversary Edition

by Paul Cashmere on July 8, 2026

in New Music,News

Ben Folds is marking the 30th anniversary of the landmark debut by Ben Folds Five with a newly remastered edition that also unlocks the band’s long shelved original recording sessions for the first time.

by Paul Cashmere

Ben Folds will revisit the album that launched Ben Folds Five with the release of Ben Folds Five (30th Anniversary) on September 4. The expanded edition pairs a newly remastered version of the trio’s 1995 debut with the band’s previously unreleased first attempt at recording the album, a collection of alternate performances and outtakes that remained unheard for more than three decades before being rediscovered in Folds’ personal archive.

The anniversary package commemorates one of the defining alternative rock debuts of the 1990s. Although the original album arrived on August 8, 1995, the new edition celebrates its enduring influence by presenting both the familiar record and an alternate version that reveals how dramatically the project evolved before release. The first preview from the archive, “Underground (Shelved First Attempt),” is available now, offering fans an early version of one of the band’s signature songs.

The expanded collection will be released through Capitol/UMe as a two CD and two LP set, alongside digital editions of both the remastered album and the complete Shelved First Attempt recordings.

In the new liner notes, Folds reflects on hearing the album through the perspective of a musician now in his late fifties.

“Here’s my 59-year-old self’s take on the album we made when I was 28: Overall, it’s good!” he writes. “It’s pretty rough and tumble, mostly in a good way. And it’s emphatically unique.”

He also argues that the album captured a period before studio technology increasingly standardised recordings.

“It’s from an era when you could still identify a band by the instrumentalists, before you’d even hear the vocalist,” Folds says. “I don’t think that’s been a thing since computers allowed us to get things just right.”

The newly released Shelved First Attempt offers an alternate history of the album. Produced by Dave “Stiff” Johnson during a three week recording session in Philadelphia, the project featured early versions of seven songs that later appeared on the debut, an early recording of “Evaporated,” which would eventually appear on 1997’s Whatever And Ever Amen, and three songs that never made the final album, “Emaline,” “Dick Holster,” and “Eddie Walker.”

Folds explains that although the sessions were professionally produced, the results failed to capture the band’s personality.

“The budget from Caroline Records, as I recall, was about $14k, all in,” he writes. “This version of the album was shelved and never saw the light of day.”

He says rediscovering the recordings changed his opinion of them.

“It’s not bad, though I recall it being hideous. It’s just not crazy like the album we all know.”

The official debut that audiences eventually heard was recorded in just four days with producer Caleb Southern. That urgency became part of the record’s identity. Released during a period dominated by grunge, Britpop, hip hop and the emerging pop punk movement, Ben Folds Five stood apart through its unconventional piano, bass and drums line-up, proving that alternative rock did not require guitars to make an impact.

Songs including “Jackson Cannery,” “Philosophy,” “Underground,” “Alice Childress” and “Uncle Walter” helped establish the trio’s distinctive blend of melodic piano pop, sharp lyricism and energetic live performance. The album laid the foundation for the commercial breakthrough of Whatever And Ever Amen two years later, which delivered international attention through songs such as “Brick.”

The anniversary release also arrives as the original trio prepares to reunite on stage. Ben Folds, bassist Robert Sledge and drummer Darren Jessee will perform together for the first time in more than 13 years, with details of the reunion concerts expected to be announced shortly.

For longtime followers, the archive recordings provide a rare opportunity to hear how one of alternative rock’s most individual debut albums developed before its final release. Rather than simply revisiting a classic recording with a fresh remaster, the collection documents the creative decisions that shaped the record and offers an unusually complete picture of a band discovering its identity at the very beginning of its career.

Tracklisting

LP 1, Ben Folds Five (Remastered)
Side A
Jackson Cannery
Philosophy
Julianne
Where’s Summer B.?
Alice Childress
Underground

Side B
Sports & Wine
Uncle Walter
Best Imitation Of Myself
Video
The Last Polka
Boxing

LP 2, Ben Folds Five (Shelved First Attempt)

Side C
Underground
Julianne
Uncle Walter
Alice Childress
Evaporated

Side D
Dick Holster
Philosophy
Boxing
Emaline
The Last Polka
Eddie Walker

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first-Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day
Bluesky
Instagram
X (Twitter)

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Wolf Alice
Wolf Alice Announce Special Guests For The Clearing Australian Tour

Wolf Alice will return to Australia in December for their headline tour supporting The Clearing, with a selection of emerging Australian artists joining the band across Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

1 day ago
Against The Current photo by Jordan Kelsey Knight
Against The Current Announce Australian Return For Two Date Tour In January 2027

Against The Current will return to Australia for the first time in four years when the New York trio brings its Till Death & Back Tour to Melbourne and Sydney in January 2027.

5 days ago
Regurgitator 2025
Regurgitator Return To Japan For First Shows In 17 Years With Shonen Knife

Regurgitator have returned to Japan in July 2026 for their first performances in the country since 2009, reconnecting with long-time collaborators Shonen Knife and revisiting one of the band's most enduring international markets.

5 days ago
Snow Patrol by Tom Beard
Snow Patrol Premiere Kylie Song With Global Recording Deal For BMG

Snow Patrol have signed a new global recording agreement with BMG and will launch the partnership with the release of a new collaboration with Kylie Minogue, titled These Alarms.

July 1, 2026
Semisonic Instagram pic
Semisonic Release Hopeful New Single ‘Don’t Give Up Yet’ And Reveal First New Music In Three Years

Semisonic have released new single ‘Don't Give Up Yet', a deeply personal song that arrives as the Grammy nominated trio prepares to unveil a series of new recordings over the coming year.

June 26, 2026
Mudhoney supplied
Mudhoney Announce First Australian And New Zealand Tour In More Than A Decade

Seattle grunge pioneers Mudhoney will return to Australia and New Zealand in October, bringing one of the founding bands of the grunge movement back to intimate venues across both countries.

June 26, 2026
James supplied Destroy All Lines
James Announce 2026 Australian And New Zealand Tour Performing Laid In Full

James will return to Australia and New Zealand in October 2026 for their first tour of the region in eight years, performing songs from their landmark album Laid alongside a career-spanning set of hits, fan favourites and deeper catalogue selections.

June 25, 2026