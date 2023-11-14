Ben Keith Christmas Album Reissued for 2023 - Noise11.com

Ben Keith’s 1994 Christmas Album ‘Christmas At the Ranch’ has been reissued for the Christmas of 2023.

Ben Keith was a longtime member of Neil Young’s band. In 1994 he released ‘Christmas At The Ranch’ billed a Ben Keith & Friends.

The notes at Neil Young’s site read: From legendary pedal steel guitarist and producer Ben Keith comes this album, originally released in 1994 under the title “Seven Gates: A Christmas Album By Ben Keith & Friends”. This re-mastered re-issue features beautiful renditions of Christmas classics with performances by J.J. Cale, Johnny Cash, Nicolette Larson, and Neil and Pegi Young, among others. It also contains a new version of “Les Trois Cloches” and added vocals.

1 Ave Maria

2 We Will Rock You [Rocking]

3 Silver Bells

4 It Came Upon A Midnight Clear

5 Little Drummer Boy

6 Christmas Time’s A Comin’

7 Les Trois Cloches (with Neil & Pegi Young) – By Ben Keith

8 O Sanctissima

9 Away In A Manger

10 Blue Christmas

11 Greensleeves

Ben Keith was the pedal steel guitarists for “country” Neil Young. He first worked with Young in the 1971 classic ‘Harvest’ but years before that played on the Patsy Cline 1961 hit ‘I Go To Pieces’.

Ben has also worked with Terry Reid, Todd Rundgren, Lonnie Mack, The Band, Blue, David Crosby, Graham Nash, Paul Butterfield, J. J. Cale, Linda Ronstadt, Warren Zevon, Ian and Sylvia, Emmylou Harris, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Tompall Glaser, Anne Murray and Ringo Starr. He served as the producer of Jewel’s debut album Pieces of You, and also worked as a solo artist. He toured with Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young on their 2006 Freedom of Speech Tour.

Ben Keith died of a heart attack on 26 July 2010 while staying at Neil Young’s Broken Arrow ranch near San Francisco. He was 73.

