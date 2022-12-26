 Beyonce Ready For Her First Show In Five - Noise11.com
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce Ready For Her First Show In Five

by Music-News.com on December 27, 2022

in News

Beyonce is set to give a concert for the first time in almost five years.

Beyonce – who released her highly-anticipated seventh studio album ‘Renaissance’ earlier this year – has not performed a full-length concert since 2018 but is reportedly gearing up for an hour-long show at the five-star Atlantis, The Palm resort in Dubai on January 21, following in the footsteps of fellow pop legend Kylie Minogue.

A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Beyonce is being lined up to sing at Atlanis as part of a huge event. The hotel has put on a range of massive performances recently, with Kylie Minogue booked in to perform on New Year’s Eve.”

The insider went on to add that invites have already been sent out for the event and teased that tickets to see the ‘Crazy in Love’ hitmaker – who is thought to have signed a deal worth £20 million for the show – are like “gold dust”, noting that several celebrity guests will be in attendance.

The source added: “Invites have been sent out for the event with Beyonce – which is being billed as an hour-long performance – and it’s the hottest ticket in town. Afterwards, there is a party with Swedish House Mafia who are booked to do a DJ set. This will be Beyonce’s first proper live show since she performed at the Global Citizen Festival in Johannesburg in 2018.

“Tickets are like gold dust and it will be a who’s who of the showbiz world on the night. ”

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Albums: The Christmas No 1 Goes To Taylor Swift

The last No.1 Album for 2022 is the Taylor Swift set "Midnights", logging a seventh overall week in Australia.

4 days ago
Lily Allen - Image By Ros O'Gorman
Lily Allen Responds to ‘Nepo Babies’ Slam

Lily Allen has responded to criticism of "nepo babies" following the publication of New York magazine's cover feature.

December 21, 2022
Gwen Stefani photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gwen Stefani Says Its Time For A No Doubt Reunion

Gwen Stefani won't rule out a No Doubt reunion.

December 21, 2022
Bachelor Girl
Bachelor Girl Premiere New Gundagai Made Video ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’

Bachelor Girl have made a video for the 2020 song ‘Can’t Wait To Meet You’.

December 20, 2022
America at the Palais on Wednesday 13 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
America’s Gerry Beckley Joins The Killers On Stage In Sydney

The Killers have played the last date in their ‘Imploding the Mirage’ world tour. It may have been their 86th show. That’s what Brandon Flowers thinks. Then again it may have been their 88th show. That’s what Ronnie Vannucci Jr says.

December 20, 2022
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
ARIA Album Chart: Taylor Swift ‘Midnights’ Is Back At No 1

Taylor Swift's "Midnights" regains its No.1 spot in Australia for a sixth overall week.

December 18, 2022
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Coldplay and Nile Rodgers Are Working Together

Coldplay have teamed up with Nile Rodgers for a new project.

December 16, 2022