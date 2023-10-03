 Beyonce To Take Renaissance To Cinemas Around The World - Noise11.com
Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce in concert in Melbourne by Ros O'Gorman

Beyonce To Take Renaissance To Cinemas Around The World

by Music-News.com on October 3, 2023

in News

Beyoncé has confirmed the upcoming release of her Renaissance World Tour concert movie.

Beyoncé confirmed reports about the concert movie by debuting its trailer during the final stop on her world tour in Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday.

Shortly after the show, she shared the trailer for Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé on social media alongside the caption, “Be careful what you ask for, ’cause I just might comply,” lyrics from her song All Up in Your Mind.

The trailer features snippets of the singer performing, preparing backstage and spending time with her children Blue Ivy, 11, and Sir and Rumi, six.

“When I am performing, I am nothing but free,” Beyoncé can be heard saying in a voiceover. “The goal for this tour was to create a place where everyone is free and no one is judged.”

According to the official description, the movie “accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception, to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri”.

“Its maximalist production welcomed more than 2.7 million fans from around the world, who travelled across oceans to enjoy Club Renaissance,” the synopsis continued. “Now, millions of moviegoers will get caught up in the Joy Parade, the monumental dance party that celebrates everyone’s right to be themselves, close to home.”

Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, which has a runtime of two hours and 30 minutes, will be released in cinemas in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on 1 December, with more global dates to follow.

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

30 Seconds To Mars photo by Ros O'Gorman
The New 2023 Haunted Mansion Featured Jared Leto

Jared Leto has a part in the new Disney movie ‘Haunted Mansion’ but you’ll only hear his voice and not see his face.

5 days ago
Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Albo Has A Night Out With Dog Trumpet

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was out soaking up some local Aussie culture with Dog Trumpet at The Factory in Marrickville last night (28 September 2023).

5 days ago
The Killers Mr Brightside
The Killers ‘Mr Brightside’ Turns 20

The Killers debut single ‘Mr Brightside’ clocked up its 20th anniversary this week. ‘Mr Brightside’ was featured on The Killers’ first album ‘Hot Fuss’ which followed 7 June, 2004.

5 days ago
Natalie Gauci
Natalie Gauci Reflects On Fame With ‘Fame’

Natalie Gauci has undergone an epiphany and sings about it in her new song ‘Fame’.

5 days ago
Kylie Minogue photo by Ros OGorman
Kylie Minogue Plays Free Show In London

Kylie Minogue dazzled fans as she treated them to a free concert at London's O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on Wednesday night (27.09.23).

5 days ago
Sum 41
Sum 41 Release First Song In Four Years ‘Landmines’

Sum 41 have a new song ‘Landmines’ the band draws to and end after 27 years.

6 days ago
Jet 2023 Photographer: Phil Knott
Jet Premiere New Song ‘Little Fish’ Live

Jet are showing off a brand new song called ‘Little Fish’ on their current Australian tour.

6 days ago