BIGSOUND Reveals 180 Artist Line-up For 2022 - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND music conference and festival has revealed 180 acts for its 21st event.

BIGSOUND is on from Tuesday 6 – Friday 9 September 2022 at Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.

A BIGSOUND Festival Three Night Pass gives you access to all performances: 180+ artists, across 21 venues, with just one wristband.

BIGSOUND THREE NIGHT FESTIVAL PASS (+BF)

Early Bird $99 (on sale until 31 July, or until sold out). Full price $109 / $99 (students) (+BF)

BIGSOUND DELEGATE PASS

(Access to festival, conference, industry events + more) Starting at $439

#BIGSOUND 2022 FESTIVAL ARTISTS

Adam Newling

Adrian Dzvuke

AGUNG MANGO

Alter Boy

Andrew Gurruwiwi Band

Andrew Swift

Andy Golledge

Anesu

Aodhan

Asha Jefferies

Ashwarya

Ayesha Madon

Baby Cool

Banjo Lucia

Beckah Amani

BIG SKEEZ

BIG WETT

Birdz

BLOODMOON

Blusher

Bones and Jones

BOY SODA

Brekky Boy

Bud Rokesky

Budjerah

Bumpy

C.O.F.F.I.N

Caroline & Claude

Chanel Loren

Chloe Dadd

Church & AP

CLOE TERARE

Club Angel

Cody Jon

COLLAR

CONCRETE SURFERS

cookii

Dallas Woods

dameeeela

Daniel Shaw

DARLINGHURST

Dean Brady

Death by Denim

Diimpa

Dulcie

Eastbound Buzz

EGOISM

Eilish Gilligan

Eliza Hull

Eluize

Enclave

ENOLA

Evie Irie

Fash

Five Island Drive

flowerkid

FLY BOY JACK

Folk Bitch Trio

Forest Claudette

FOURA

Franko Gonzo

Full Flower Moon Band

Future Static

Germein

Ghost Care

Girl and Girl

Gold Fang

Grace Cummings and Her Band

Grand Pine

Great Sage

Greatest Hits

grentperez

Greta Stanley

Grievous Bodily Calm

Hallie

HANNI

Hauskey

Hinterland

Holliday Howe

Hope D

ISUA

JACOTÉNE

JELLY OSHEN

Jem Cassar-Daley

Jenny Mitchell

Jerome Farah

Jess Day

JessB

June Jones

KANADA THE LOOP

Kee’ah

KEYAN

Kid Pharaoh

Kutcha Edwards

LÂLKA

Lee Sugar

LION

Liyah Knight

Loren Ryan

LOSER

MALi JO$E

Melaleuca

Melanie Dyer

MELODOWNZ

Memphis LK

merci, mercy

Mia Wray

Mitch Santiago

Molly Millington

Monnie

Moonboy

Moss

MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT

Mr Rhodes

Mulalo

MUNGMUNG

Mvlholland

Newport

Nick Griffith

Nick Ward

Noah Dillon

OK HOTEL

Old Mervs

Phoebe Go

Pink Matter

Platonic Sex

Queen P

RinRin

Romero

Roy Bing

Ruby Gill

Ryan Fennis & Voidhood

Saint Ergo

Sam Windley

San Joseph

Sappho

Sarah Wolfe

SayGrace

Selfish Sons

Selve

Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)

Shannen James

Siobhan Cotchin

Skeleten

Soaked Oats

SOPHIYA

South Summit

Srirachi

Stevan

Suzi

Talk Heavy

Tasman Keith

Taylor Moss

TE KAAHU

Teenage Dads

Teenage Joans

Teether & Kuya Neil

Tentendo

The Atomic Beau Project

The Buckleys

The Last Martyr

The Rions

THE RIOT

The Terrys

The Wolfe Brothers

To Octavia

Toby Hobart

Troy Kingi

Tulliah

VOIID

VOLI K

Waxflower

WIIGZ

Wildheart

Woodes

Yb.

Yen Strange

yergurl

YNG Martyr

Zeolite

ZPLUTO

