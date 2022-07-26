BIGSOUND Reveals 180 Artist Line-up For 2022 - Noise11.com

Brisbane’s BIGSOUND music conference and festival has revealed 180 acts for its 21st event.
BIGSOUND is on from Tuesday 6 – Friday 9 September 2022 at Fortitude Valley, Brisbane.
A BIGSOUND Festival Three Night Pass gives you access to all performances: 180+ artists, across 21 venues, with just one wristband.
BIGSOUND THREE NIGHT FESTIVAL PASS (+BF)
Early Bird $99 (on sale until 31 July, or until sold out). Full price $109 / $99 (students) (+BF)
BIGSOUND DELEGATE PASS
(Access to festival, conference, industry events + more) Starting at $439
#BIGSOUND 2022 FESTIVAL ARTISTS
Adam Newling
Adrian Dzvuke
AGUNG MANGO
Alter Boy
Andrew Gurruwiwi Band
Andrew Swift
Andy Golledge
Anesu
Aodhan
Asha Jefferies
Ashwarya
Ayesha Madon
Baby Cool
Banjo Lucia
Beckah Amani
BIG SKEEZ
BIG WETT
Birdz
BLOODMOON
Blusher
Bones and Jones
BOY SODA
Brekky Boy
Bud Rokesky
Budjerah
Bumpy
C.O.F.F.I.N
Caroline & Claude
Chanel Loren
Chloe Dadd
Church & AP
CLOE TERARE
Club Angel
Cody Jon
COLLAR
CONCRETE SURFERS
cookii
Dallas Woods
dameeeela
Daniel Shaw
DARLINGHURST
Dean Brady
Death by Denim
Diimpa
Dulcie
Eastbound Buzz
EGOISM
Eilish Gilligan
Eliza Hull
Eluize
Enclave
ENOLA
Evie Irie
Fash
Five Island Drive
flowerkid
FLY BOY JACK
Folk Bitch Trio
Forest Claudette
FOURA
Franko Gonzo
Full Flower Moon Band
Future Static
Germein
Ghost Care
Girl and Girl
Gold Fang
Grace Cummings and Her Band
Grand Pine
Great Sage
Greatest Hits
grentperez
Greta Stanley
Grievous Bodily Calm
Hallie
HANNI
Hauskey
Hinterland
Holliday Howe
Hope D
ISUA
JACOTÉNE
JELLY OSHEN
Jem Cassar-Daley
Jenny Mitchell
Jerome Farah
Jess Day
JessB
June Jones
KANADA THE LOOP
Kee’ah
KEYAN
Kid Pharaoh
Kutcha Edwards
LÂLKA
Lee Sugar
LION
Liyah Knight
Loren Ryan
LOSER
MALi JO$E
Melaleuca
Melanie Dyer
MELODOWNZ
Memphis LK
merci, mercy
Mia Wray
Mitch Santiago
Molly Millington
Monnie
Moonboy
Moss
MOUNTAIN WIZARD DEATH CULT
Mr Rhodes
Mulalo
MUNGMUNG
Mvlholland
Newport
Nick Griffith
Nick Ward
Noah Dillon
OK HOTEL
Old Mervs
Phoebe Go
Pink Matter
Platonic Sex
Queen P
RinRin
Romero
Roy Bing
Ruby Gill
Ryan Fennis & Voidhood
Saint Ergo
Sam Windley
San Joseph
Sappho
Sarah Wolfe
SayGrace
Selfish Sons
Selve
Shanae (FKA MADAM3EMPRESS)
Shannen James
Siobhan Cotchin
Skeleten
Soaked Oats
SOPHIYA
South Summit
Srirachi
Stevan
Suzi
Talk Heavy
Tasman Keith
Taylor Moss
TE KAAHU
Teenage Dads
Teenage Joans
Teether & Kuya Neil
Tentendo
The Atomic Beau Project
The Buckleys
The Last Martyr
The Rions
THE RIOT
The Terrys
The Wolfe Brothers
To Octavia
Toby Hobart
Troy Kingi
Tulliah
VOIID
VOLI K
Waxflower
WIIGZ
Wildheart
Woodes
Yb.
Yen Strange
yergurl
YNG Martyr
Zeolite
ZPLUTO
