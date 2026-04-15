Bill Evans Is The Name Who Turned Down The Rolling Stones - Noise11 Music News

Saxophone Legend Bill Evans Discusses His Upcoming Australian Tour, Turning Down The Rolling Stones And His Years With Miles Davis.

by Paul Cashmere

Bill Evans is set to return to Australian shores this October for a national tour with the Vansband Allstars, bringing his unique blend of jazz, soul and rock back to one of his favourite global destinations. The saxophone icon, known for his early career breakthrough with Miles Davis, will visit major cities across the continent, from the beaches of Perth to the vibrant streets of Melbourne. This upcoming run is particularly significant, as Evans plans to record performances across various cities to compile a brand new live album, further cementing his decades long connection with the local audience.

The visit is more than just a retrospective, it serves as a celebration of a career defined by artistic independence. From turning down a global tour with The Rolling Stones to help launch his own solo projects to playing on Mick Jagger solo records, Evans has navigated the industry with a focus on personal evolution. His latest work, Who I Am, highlights this philosophy, blending the jazz foundations he learned from Davis with the soulful, diverse textures that have become his signature sound in the contemporary music landscape.

One of the most intriguing chapters in the career of Bill Evans is the tour that never was. While recording for the Mick Jagger solo album Primitive Cool, Evans was approached with an offer to join The Rolling Stones on the road for the better part of a year. Despite the financial allure and prestige, Evans chose his own path. He had just finished preparing his own band for a new record and tour, and his commitment to his own music took precedence. He later recommended Andy Schnitzer for the role, choosing to maintain his creative autonomy. During the Primitive Cool sessions, Evans worked extensively on various solos, though he noted that Jagger, a meticulous producer, ultimately scaled back much of the saxophone presence in the final mix. It was a lesson in the realities of high level session work, where the needs of the song often outweigh the individual performances of the players involved.

Long before his brush with The Rolling Stones, a 22 year old Bill Evans was receiving a baptism of fire in the band of Miles Davis. Joining Davis during his 1980s comeback, Evans was instrumental in helping the jazz icon assemble a new generation of talent, including recommendations for Mike Stern and Marcus Miller. His time with Davis was a masterclass in professional focus, where he would find himself on the phone with legends like Wayne Shorter and Jack Dejohnette at the behest of his mentor. This genre bending education allowed Evans to later transition seamlessly into unexpected collaborations, such as his work with Willie Nelson. While the country music world operated with a more concise solo structure than the expansive jazz world Evans inhabited, the common ground was always the melody, a principle that continues to guide his compositions today.

Navigating the music industry as a session player and bandleader requires a balance between technical proficiency and professional compromise. While some might view turning down The Rolling Stones as a missed opportunity, Evans views it through the lens of longevity and artistic integrity. In the studio, his experiences have varied from the total creative freedom he provides his current collaborators, like Victor Wooten and Keith Carlock, to the structured, often edited environments of major pop productions. By running his own label, Vansman Records, Evans ensures that the music reflects his current state of mind, an approach he took with the milestone record Who I Am. He avoids the “smooth jazz” labels often pushed by major corporations, preferring a sound that is authentic to his varied influences across rock, soul, and jazz.

As Bill Evans prepares for the October 2026 tour, his focus remains on the live experience. With a band featuring George Whitty, Pablo Contreras, and Keith Carlock, the Australian shows will serve as a laboratory for new material. By recording these performances, Evans aims to capture the energy of Australian rooms, which he describes as being filled with educated listeners. The upcoming dates offer fans a chance to witness a musician who remains as committed to discovery today as he was when he first stepped into the studio with Miles Davis.

Bill Evans Australian Dates

Thursday 1 October – Sydney, The Concourse, Chatswood

Friday 2 October – Sydney, Factory Theatre, Marrickville

Saturday 3 October – Adelaide, The Gov

Sunday 4 October – Melbourne, Memo Music Hall, St Kilda

Wednesday 7 October – Perth, Astor Theatre

Friday 9 October – Brisbane, Tivoli

Sunday 11 October – Melbourne, Northcote Theatre

Tickets: gaevents.au – Gerrard Allman Events

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