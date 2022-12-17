 Billie Eilish Joins Dave Grohl For 'My Hero' Cover - Noise11.com
Billie Eilish Happier Than Ever

Billie Eilish Joins Dave Grohl For ‘My Hero’ Cover

by Music-News.com on December 18, 2022

in News

Billie Eilish wowed fans by bringing out Dave Grohl at her Los Angeles gig.

Eilish was joined on stage at the Kia Forum on Thursday night (15.12.22) by the Foo Fighters frontman to cover the rock band’s 90s classic ‘My Hero’ acoustically.

Fans were in for one more treat, as Phoebe Bridgers came out to duet with Billie on her song ‘Motion Sickness’.

Earlier this week, Labrinth performed ‘I’ve Never Felt So Alone’ from the ‘Euphoria’ soundtrack with the 20-year-old Grammy winner.

Meanwhile, Billie is among the headliners for Reading and Leeds 2023.

Lewis Capaldi, Sam Fender, The Killers, Foals and Imagine Dragons have also been confirmed to top the bill when the iconic festival returns to Reading’s Richfield Avenue and Leeds’ Bramham Park on August 25 to 27 with its biggest lineup to date.

The six major headliners will be joined by an eclectic mix of artists in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance.

Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne and Trippie Redd were also confirmed in the first line-up announcement.

Along with the likes of Slowthai, Eliza Rose, Baby Queen, You Me At Six and The Snuts.

More names will be added to the bill in due course.

Headliner Sam said: “I first went to Leeds Festival with Dean when we were teenagers. We had a wild time, a rite of passage. Ten years later and we’re headlining. I’m so excited, it’s going to be fucking intergalactic! See you down the front.”

Foals frontman Yannis Philippakis said: “We’re so hyped to be back at Reading and Leeds. We’ll never forget the rush of headlining Leeds in the absolute pouring rain in 2016, a show that was one of our most intense ever, or back in 2008 at Reading feeling possessed, climbing the rigging and launching myself headfirst into the crowd.

“We’ve always had an amazing and feral time playing here, one of the greatest festivals in the world. It’s so special to be given a headline slot and we’re gonna rock it. Oh, and we might throw in a surprise or two.

See you in the pit.”

Ronnie Vannucci of The Killers commented: “We have been hearing about Reading and Leeds since ever we can remember. Each time we return is a bigger mountain to climb. 2023 serves as no exception. See you at the top.”

Imagine Dragons said: “You never forget your first time playing a legendary festival like Reading and Leeds – there’s an energy like nowhere else on the planet. It’s an honour to come back and headline after all these years, and we plan to make it something we all remember.”

Lewis Capaldi said: “I am so, so excited to be one of the headliners for Reading and Leeds Festival. Unreal that last time I played was to a wee crowd in 2018. Can’t wait to see you all next year.”

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman Rose Tattoo Dave Grohl Foo Fighters. Photo by Ros OGorman

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Rage Against The Machine
Tim Commerford of Rage Against the Machine Reveals He Has Cancer

Rage Against the Machine's Tim Commerford revealed his prostate cancer diagnosis.

4 days ago
Counting Crows photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Counting Crows Add Extra Sydney and Melbourne Shows

Counting Crows have added additional Sydney and Melbourne shows after two sellouts.

5 days ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Janet Jackson To Tour Again In 2023

Janet Jackson is heading back out on tour.

5 days ago
Reg Mombassa of Dog Trumpet photo by Ros O'Gorman
Reg Mombassa Warns of Technology Surveillance In New Dog Trumpet Video ‘Shadowland’

Dog Trumpet has a new music video for the title track of the ‘Shadowland’ album.

6 days ago
Celine Dion photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celine Dion Diagnosed With Rare Disorder

Celine Dion has been diagnosed with a "very rare" neurological disorder called Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

December 9, 2022
Chris Cheney photo by Ros OGorman
Chris Cheney is Singing Cliff Richard’s Wired For Sound And Its Pretty Bloody Good

The Living End’s Chris Cheney has uploaded an acoustic version of Cliff Richard’s 1981 pop classic ‘Wired For Sound’ and he makes it sound pretty good.

December 8, 2022
Andrew Farriss of INXS photo by Ros O'Gorman
Andrew Farriss To Showcase At SXSW In 2023

INXS co-founder Andrew Farriss will showcase for the SXSW music festival in 2023.

December 8, 2022