Billy Corgan Thinks He Is Related To Bill Burr - Noise11.com

Billy Corgan Thinks He Is Related To Bill Burr

by Music-News.com on November 28, 2024

in News

Billy Corgan has opened up about the theory that he could be related to Bill Burr.

During an appearance on the Howie Mandel Does Stuff podcast on Tuesday, host Howie pointed out just how much Corgan and Burr resemble each other.

In response, Corgan recounted how his stepmother once shared her belief that Burr could actually be his long-lost half-brother.

“About 10 years ago, one of my brothers was having a birthday party, and my stepmother was there, who was obviously married to my father. And my stepmother said to me, ‘Do you know who Bill Burr is?'” he recalled. “Now at that point, I had never heard of Bill Burr; I didn’t know who he was. I didn’t know he was a comedian or anything. He could have been the guy down the street.”

“She said, ‘Well, he’s this comedian.’ And I think I even somehow called up a picture on the phone, and I kind of noticed right away, ‘Gee, he kind of looks like my father,'” Corgan continued. “Bill Burr looks more like my father than Bill Burr looks like me or I look like Bill Burr. So, I said to my mother, ‘Why are you asking me this?'”

While Corgan initially believed his stepmother was just comparing their looks, she then went a step further.

“She goes, ‘I think it might be one of your father’s illegitimate children. Bill Burr might be one of the children that your father sired in his days being a travelling musician,'” he remembered. “This is a true story. I’m not making this up; there is no joke in this.”

But to conclude the conversation, Corgan emphasised that he doesn’t actually believe he is related to Burr.

Burr has not yet commented on Corgan’s story.

