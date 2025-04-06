 Billy Joel Documentary To Open At Tribeca Film Festival - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Winston Robinson

Billy Joel Documentary To Open At Tribeca Film Festival

by Music-News.com on April 6, 2025

in News

This year’s Tribeca Festival in June will open with the world premiere of HBO’s two-part documentary Billy Joel: So It Goes.

The announcement was made on Sunday by festival co-founder Jane Rosenthal during an appearance at the NAB Trade Show in Las Vegas.

“Paying tribute to the legendary performer who captured the essence of a New York State of Mind is a perfect way to kick off this year’s celebration of creativity and inspiration,” Rosenthal declared.

The HBO original two-parter is billed as “an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel, exploring the love, loss and personal struggles that fuel his songwriting”. The show features extensive one-on-one interviews and access to never-before-seen performances, home movies and personal photographs.

Tribeca opening night will be on 4 June at New York’s Beacon Theatre, and the festival is scheduled to run through to 15 June.

Additional programming, spanning film, music, TV, audio storytelling, talks, games and immersive media, will be announced in the coming weeks.

Joel, who turns 76 in May, wrapped up a lucrative residency at Madison Square Garden last July, ending a 10-year run of sold-out monthly shows.

Several weeks ago, he postponed a planned tour, citing an unspecified health issue.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , ,

Related Posts

Dave Allen from Gang of Four tribute on Facebook
Dave Allen of Gang Of Four and Shriekback Dies At Age 69

Dave Allen, the founding member and bass player for Gang of Four and Shriekback, has died at age 69. Allen had been suffering from early-onset dementia.

6 hours ago
The Sex Pistols founders Steve Glen and Paul photo by Andrew Sladins
After 29 Years Sex Pistols Return To Melbourne’s Festival Hall #Review

The one criticism I must say about Sex Pistols 2025 is that unlike 1977, we now have musicians who can play and a singer who can sing. You’ve also got to love that three guys fast approaching 70 have made their career for the past half a century out of a lyric that goes “No future for you, no future me”. As that wise old philosopher Alanis Morissette once said, “isn’t it ironic, don’t you think?”.

23 hours ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Shares Update on his Eyes

Elton John has spoken of his distress at losing his eyesight and how he can no longer watch his young sons playing sports.

2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen Tracks II
Bruce Springsteen To Release Mega’Tracks II’ Box

Bruce Springsteen will release an 11 LP / 7 CD rarities 'Tracks II' featuring what is called 'Tracks II: The Lost Albums'.

3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Sharon Osbourne Suggest A Black Sabbath Hologram Show Is Possible

Sharon Osbourne is open to a Black Sabbath hologram show.

4 days ago
Shane Nicholson
Jeff Martin, Shane Nicholson and Richie Lewis To Perform ‘Celebrating Neil Young From Harvest To Harvest Moon’

Jeff Martin of The Tea Party, Shane Nicholson and Tumbleweed’s Richie Lewis will present a tribute to Neil Young ‘Celebrating Neil Young: From Harvest To Harvest Moon’ in August and September.

4 days ago
Russell Morris
Russell Morris Announces ‘The Farewell Tour’

After almost 60 years of touring, rock and blues legend Russell Morris has announced what he is calling ‘The Farewell Tour’ but “never” is such a finite word.

5 days ago