 Billy Joel Gets A Street Named After Him On Long Island - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel at Rod Laver Arena Melbourne 2008 photo by Ros O'Gorman

Billy Joel Gets A Street Named After Him On Long Island

by Paul Cashmere on October 20, 2023

in News

The town of Oyster Bay on Long Island, New York has renamed a stretch of road Billy Joel Way.

Billy attended the unveiling of his street sign telling fans who came out to watch “My mom would’ve been thrilled. I wish she could see it.”

Billy was born in the Bronx but lived in Oyster Bay for a time as a child.

When he was told Oyster Bay wanted to name a street after him he asked if he had to die first.

Billy was also given the Key to the City and the day declared Billy Joel Day. Billy will turn 75 on 7 May 2024. He will celebrate his birthday with a performance added to Madison Square Garden for 9 May 2024.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com
Peter Garrett A New Song, New Album and a National Tour On The Way

Midnight Oil’s Peter Garrett has announced his second solo album ‘The True North’ will be released in March 2024. The titles track is out now and tour days are set for next year.

42 mins ago
Noddy Holder
Susan Holder Reveals Noddy Holder Cancer Battle

Slade legend Noddy Holder has been battling cancer for the past five years, his wife Susan has confirmed.

5 hours ago
Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath photo by Ros OGorman
Ozzy Osbourne Says Final Album Won’t Be Cramped With Guests

Ozzy Osbourne's new solo album will have fewer featured artists.

10 hours ago
Rolling Stones Hackney Diamonds
A Deep Dive Into The Rolling Stones ‘Hackney Diamonds’

The first time I heard ‘Hackney Diamonds’ I loved it. The Stones finally had an album of new songs and they sounded great, instantly catchy and memorable. However, by the third listen it starts to feel like a Pop record by a Rock band.

19 hours ago
David Bowie Pin-Ups
David Bowie ‘Pin-Ups’ Turns 50

19 October 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the David Bowie covers album ‘Pin-Ups’.

22 hours ago
Peter Gabriel
Peter Gabriel ‘i/o’ Album To Be Released In December

Peter Gabriel has announced an official release date for his ‘i/o’ album after dropping one new track per month on every full moon of the past year.

1 day ago
Paul McCartney live at Glastonbury 2022 photo credit MPL Communications Ltd
Paul McCartney Plays She’s A Woman For First Time In 19 Years At First Australian Show #SETLIST

The Paul McCartney fan treat on the opening night of the ‘Got Back’ tour in Australia was The Beatles ‘She’s A Woman’. Sir Paul last played the song at Glastonbury in 2004 and has only ever performed The Beatles b-side solo 21 times before but it did get a bash with The Beatles 123 times.

2 days ago