Billy Joel Gets A Street Named After Him On Long Island - Noise11.com

The town of Oyster Bay on Long Island, New York has renamed a stretch of road Billy Joel Way.

Billy attended the unveiling of his street sign telling fans who came out to watch “My mom would’ve been thrilled. I wish she could see it.”

Billy was born in the Bronx but lived in Oyster Bay for a time as a child.

When he was told Oyster Bay wanted to name a street after him he asked if he had to die first.

Billy was also given the Key to the City and the day declared Billy Joel Day. Billy will turn 75 on 7 May 2024. He will celebrate his birthday with a performance added to Madison Square Garden for 9 May 2024.

