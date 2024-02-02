 Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ - Noise11.com
Billy Joel Premieres ‘Turn The Lights Back On’

by Paul Cashmere on February 2, 2024

in News

‘Turn The Lights Back On’, the first new music from Billy since 2007, has premiered.

Turn the Lights Back On’ was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Joel. In the song Billy alludes to his creative absence with the lyrics “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”

Billy’s last two songs were ‘All My Life’ and ‘Christmas In Fallujah’, both released in 2007. The last Billy Joel album was the classical recording ‘Fantasies & Delusions’ in 2001. His last contemporary album was ‘River of Dreams’ in 1993.

