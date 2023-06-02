 Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency - Noise11.com
Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson 3

Billy Joel at the MCG 10 December 2022 photo by Bron Robinson

Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency

by Paul Cashmere on June 2, 2023

in News

Billy Joel will bring his Madison Square Garden residency to an end in July 2024.

Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden started their partnership with the first show on 27 January, 2014. The final show will be Billy’s 100th show of the run and 150th at the venue across his career.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at the news conference. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!”

Over the course of the residency Billy has invited up his famous friends including Brian Johnson, Jon Stevens, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Sting, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian May of Queen performs at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 2 March 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian May Releases Complete Star Fleet Sessions

When Queen took a break in 1983, Brian May went into the studio with Edward Van Halen (guitar), Alan Gratzer (drums), Phil Chen (bass) and Fred Mandel (keyboards) and recorded his solo ‘Star Fleet’.

11 mins ago
Don Powell
When Slade and The Knack Merge – Don Powell Covers My Sharona

Slade’s Don Powell has recorded a cover of The Knack’s classic ‘My Sharona’.

3 hours ago
Queen
Brian May’s Queen 3D Exhibition To Open In England

A new exhibition capturing the history of Queen through Brian May's own stereoscopic (3-D) camera lenses and sharing images that have never been exhibited before.

2 days ago
Walter Trout
Walter Trout To Return To Australia In 2024

Bluesman Walter Trout will return to Australia in 2024 for a national tour.

2 days ago
Queen + Adam Lambert, Melbourne 2014. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Adam Lambert Says Queen Has More To Come

Adam Lambert doesn't believe his journey with Queen is over yet.

3 days ago
Beyonce photo by Ros OGorman
Beyonce Honors Tina Turner At Concert

Beyoncé paid homage to late singer Tina Turner by performing River Deep, Mountain High during her concert in London on Monday.

3 days ago
Roger Waters, The Wall - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Roger Waters Protestor Gets On Stage With Israeli Flag In Frankfurt

A protestor at Roger Water’s controversial Frankfurt concert on Sunday 28 May 2023 managed to get on stage and wave the Israeli flag.

3 days ago