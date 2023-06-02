Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency - Noise11.com

Billy Joel will bring his Madison Square Garden residency to an end in July 2024.
Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden started their partnership with the first show on 27 January, 2014. The final show will be Billy’s 100th show of the run and 150th at the venue across his career.
“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at the news conference. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.
“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!”
10 years of Billy Joel!
The greatest arena run of all time is coming to an end. The historic sold-out monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. pic.twitter.com/41nSt4Hf3g
— Billy Joel (@billyjoel) June 1, 2023
Over the course of the residency Billy has invited up his famous friends including Brian Johnson, Jon Stevens, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Sting, and Jon Bon Jovi.
