Billy Joel To End Madison Square Garden Residency - Noise11.com

Billy Joel will bring his Madison Square Garden residency to an end in July 2024.

Billy Joel and Madison Square Garden started their partnership with the first show on 27 January, 2014. The final show will be Billy’s 100th show of the run and 150th at the venue across his career.

“It’s hard to believe we’ve been able to do this for 10 years,” Joel said at the news conference. “I’m now 74. I’ll be 75 next year. It seems like a nice number.

“I’m kind of flabbergasted that it lasted as long as it did. My team tells me that we could continue to sell tickets but 10 years, 150 shows – all right already!”

10 years of Billy Joel! The greatest arena run of all time is coming to an end. The historic sold-out monthly residency at The World’s Most Famous Arena will conclude in July 2024 with his 150th lifetime performance. pic.twitter.com/41nSt4Hf3g — Billy Joel (@billyjoel) June 1, 2023

Over the course of the residency Billy has invited up his famous friends including Brian Johnson, Jon Stevens, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Gibbons, Sting, and Jon Bon Jovi.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Skype

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

