Billy Joel To Release First Single Since 2007 ‘Turn the Lights Back On’ - Noise11.com

Billy Joel will release rare new music this Friday. ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ will be Billy’s first new music since 2007 when he released two song, ‘All My Life’ and ‘Christmas In Fallujah’.

‘Turn the Lights Back On’ was produced by GRAMMY-nominated songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler and written by Wexler, Arthur Bacon, Wayne Hector and Joel. In the song Billy alludes to his creative absence with the lyrics “Did I wait too long… to turn the lights back on?”

The previous Billy Joel song was ‘All My Life’, released in 2007. That song was written for his then wife Katie Lee as an anniversary gift and released on Valentine’s Day. Billy and Katie divorced in 2009.

Billy also released a Christmas song ‘Christmas In Fallujah’ recorded live in Sydney in 2007. The proceeds from this single were donated to Homes for Our Troops, a nonprofit organization that builds specially adapted homes for American service members returning from Iraq (Fallujah is a city in Iraq) and Afghanistan with severe disabilities.

The last Billy Joel album was the classical recording ‘Fantasies & Delusions’ in 2001.

His last contemporary album was ‘River of Dreams’ in 1993.

