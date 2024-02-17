Billy Joel’s AI Video for ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ – Creepy or Innovative? - Noise11.com

The video for Billy Joel’s new song ‘Turn The Lights Back On’ is equally parts innovative and creepy. The video, directed Warren Fu and the song’s co-writer Freddy Wexler is an idea of Wexler’s.

In the video, the different eras of Joel from the Piano Man days to now show Billy performing the new song. However, what it does show is how soulless AI currently is. To quote someone in the house here “that was like watching Weekend at Bernies.

The video starts with 2024 Joel before switching to Piano Man era Joel singing “please open the door, nothing is different, we’ve been here before”. The next verse goes to mid 70s ‘Turnstiles’ Billy, then later 70s ‘52nd Street’ looking Billy, Billy has aged to ‘Glass Houses’ Billy and ‘An Innocent Man’ Billy in the leather jacket and finally ‘River of Dreams’ era Billy before going back to now.

The AI video is an interesting idea but AI simply hasn’t developed to the point of this looking realistic. Its close, but lacks soul and for the first new Joel song since 2007, that is a pity.

Check it out for yourself.

Creepy of Innovative? I choose … creepy.

Joel performed the song at the Grammy Awards. Give me living breathing Billy over soulless Terminator Billy any day.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

Email

More

Pinterest

Telegram

Pocket

Tumblr

