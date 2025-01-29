Billy Ocean Will Return To Australia in September - Noise11.com

Billy Ocean is coming back to Australia for another tour in September 2025, nearly 50 years since his first hit ‘Love Really Hurts Without You’.

‘Love Really Hurts Without You’ was released in January 1976. It reached number 3 in Australia, number two in the UK and number 22 in the USA.

Billy had a run of hits in the 80s starting with ‘Caribbean Queen’ (no 2 1984) and hitting number one with ‘When The Going Gets Tough The Tough Get Going’ in 1986.

Billy Ocean played sold out shows when he turned Australia in 2023. Here is the Noise11 review of the Melbourne show.

BILLY OCEAN – ONE WORLD AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025

Saturday 13th September

Royal Theatre, Canberra

Monday 15th September

AEC Theatre, Adelaide

Wednesday 17th September

Riverside Theatre, Perth

Saturday 20th September

Star Theatre, Gold Coast

Sunday 21st September

Convention Centre Theatre, Brisbane

Tuesday 23rd September

Darling Harbor ICC Theatre, Sydney

Thursday 25th September

Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Noise11.com