 Bjork Movie ‘cornucopia’ Screening Worldwide in Cinemas Until May 16 - Noise11.com
Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork Movie ‘cornucopia’ Screening Worldwide in Cinemas Until May 16

by Paul Cashmere on May 9, 2025

in News

The Bjork concert movie ‘cornucopia’ is screening in cinemas worldwide including Australia until May 16.

About the movie:

Björk: Cornucopia, the highly anticipated concert film recorded live in Lisbon, captures the celebrated artist’s groundbreaking tour that mesmerised audiences worldwide for five years.

This unique cinematic experience immerses viewers in Björk’s spectacular stage production, featuring a setlist spanning her iconic early works to the visionary Utopia (2017) and Fossora (2023). The production showcases bespoke instruments, including a magnetic harp, a circular flute, an aluphone, and a reverb chamber, and Björk is furthermore joined on stage by musical director and multi-instrumentalist Bergur Þórisson, percussionist Manu Delago, flute septet Viibra, harpist Katie Buckley and the Hamrahlid choir. Digitally animated moving curtains create a modern lanterna magica for live music, transforming 21st-century VR visuals into the grandeur of a 19th-century theatre — and now into an immersive cinema experience, enhanced by meticulously crafted Dolby Atmos spatial audio.

Directed by Ísold Uggadóttir, the film features sound and visual creative direction, music arrangements, production, and performance by Björk. It showcases the work of James Merry as co-creative director of visuals, and original animation by Tobias Gremmler – with additional contributions from Andrew Thomas Huang, Gabríela Friðriksdóttir, Pierre-Alain Giraud, Nick Knight, and Warren Du Preez & Nick Thornton-Jones.

Cornucopia sees Björk pushing the boundaries of live performance, offering a visually and sonically immersive experience unlike anything seen before.

Watch the trailer:

Screening details are here.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow us at https://bsky.app/profile/noise11.bsky.social

Noise11 on Instagram

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Living End at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Winston Robinson
The Living End Announce Pop-Up Shows for ‘Alfie’

The Living End will play two ‘pop-up’ pub gigs for Sydney and Melbourne May 15 and 16.

12 hours ago
Usher To Play First Aussie Shows Since 2018

This will be Usher’s fourth live shows in Australia. Usher first toured Australia in 2003, again in 2011and for RNB Fridays in 2018.

1 day ago
Brad Arnold of 3 Doors Down
3 Doors Down Cancel Dates After Brad Arnold Diagnosed With Cancer

3 Doors Down has been forced to cancel their latest tour after the band's lead singer and drummer, Brad Arnold, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer.

2 days ago
Bloc Party
Bloc Party Receive Ivor Novello Award

The Ivors Academy has today announced that the four original members of Bloc Party are set to receive an Ivor Novello Award in the Outstanding Song Collection category. This award recognises the pioneering indie-rock band’s exceptional ability and legacy in songwriting throughout their 25-year career. Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong will be honoured with the award at The Ivors with Amazon Music which takes place at Grosvenor House in London on Thursday 22 May 2025.

2 days ago
The Jesus Lizard Photo Credit: Joshua Black Wilkins
The Jesus Lizard To Play First Australian Shows Since 1998

The Jesus Lizard will return to Australia in 2025 for their third Australia tour and first since 1998.

3 days ago
Andre 3000 7 Piano Sketches
Andre 3000 Drops Surprise New Music

Andre 3000 released a surprise album after stepping out at the Met Gala.

3 days ago
Keith Urban, Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne 2014 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Keith Urban Wins Triple Crown At Academy of Country Music Awards

Keith Urban will be honoured with the Triple Crown Award at this year's Academy of Country Music Awards.

3 days ago