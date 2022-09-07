 Björk Premieres ‘atopos’ - Noise11.com
Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Bjork photo by Ros O'Gorman

Björk Premieres ‘atopos’

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2022

in News

Björk has premiered a new song ‘atopos’ ahead of her upcoming album ‘Fossora’ due 30 September.

‘Fossora’ is Björk’s first studio album since ‘Utopia’ in 2017. The album is inspirated by her mother Hildur Hauksdóttir who passed away in 2018. Björk wrote the songs in Iceland during Covid lockdowns.

Her two children Björk’s two children Sindri and Ísadóra are credited in the album.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Nickelback perform at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 15 May 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Nickelback To Release First Album In Five Years

Nickelback will follow-up their 2017 album ‘Feed The Machine’ with the all-new ‘Get Rollin’ in November.

12 hours ago
Pixies
The Pixies Release Joey Santiago Penned Song

Pixies have shared their first song penned by guitarist Joey Santiago.

24 hours ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Album Chart: Muse ‘Will of the People’ Debuts At No 1

Muse land their fourth No.1 Album this week as their ninth studio album "Will of the People" takes out the top spot in Australia.

3 days ago
Damon Albarn of Gorillaz photo by Ros O'Gorman
Gorillaz Debut New Song With Tame Impala

Gorillaz have released plans for a new studio album titled Cracker Island and premiered a new song ‘New Gold ft. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown’.

6 days ago
Elton John. image by Ros O'Gorman
Elton John Pays Tribute To Princess Diana On The 25th Anniversary of Her Death

Elton John has paid tribute to Diana, Princess of Wales on the 25th anniversary of her death.

7 days ago
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Muse ‘Will Of The People’ On Track For UK No 1

The group’s ninth studio LP on course to become first-ever Number 1 album using NFT technology, as it currently outsells rest of Top 10 combined.   

August 31, 2022
Ride
Ride To Perform ‘Nowhere’ For Australia and New Zealand

Ride will tour Australia and New Zealand from November to perform their 'Nowhere' album from start to finish.

August 29, 2022