 Björn Ulvaeus Marries Christina Sas In Copenhagen - Noise11.com
Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA

Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA

Björn Ulvaeus Marries Christina Sas In Copenhagen

by Paul Cashmere on September 22, 2024

in News

ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has married Christina Sas in a ceremony in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Sas is Danish.

The couple met in 2021 when Sas was working for Universal Music on the release of the ABBA reunion album ‘Voyage’. The couple started dating in 2021.

The couple made their relationship public knowledge in July 2022 when Björn took Christina to the musical Pippi At The Circus in Stockholm. He told reporters that night they were a couple and had been dating “for a while”.

Björn has four children. Elinda and Peter are from his first married at ABBA’s Agnetha Fältskog (divorced 1979) and two daughters Emma and Anna with second wife Lena Källersojö (until 2022).

