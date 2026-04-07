The Black Crowes, Southern River Band, Thursday 2nd April 2026, The Forum - Noise11 Music News

There’s nothing like an Easter long weekend to bring out seasoned music fans, and on this mild autumn Good Friday eve, the punters were out in droves at the Forum.

Local Perth outfit, Southern River Band are warming up the throng with their frenetic blues-tinged pub-rock n’ roll. Lead vocalist Cal Kramer and Dan Carroll are mesmerising punters with their fast-paced dueling guitars, whilst drummer Tylie Michie and bassist Pat Smith are keeping the bottom end solid and heavy. Kramer, clad in a midriff top band T-shirt and leather pants is ever the budding rock star, and their high energy song “Cigarettes (Aint Helping me None),” closes an explosive set.

As the Black Crowes take their spots on stage they launch into opener “Profane Prophecy” played for the very first time, off their 10th studio album, A Pound of Feathers. What follows is a hit laden set filled with songs drawn from 1990’s album release Shake Your Money Maker and 1992’s The Southern Harmony and Musical Companion, much to the delight of the mature fans in the audience. Their new material including “Pharmacy Chronicles” performed for the first time in Australia tonight holds up well next to the older tracks such as “Sting Me”, “Thick n’ Thin”, “Twice as Hard” and “Movin’ on Down the Line” which follow in quick succession.

Watch the 2022 Black Crowes Noise11 interview with Rich Robinson

The eight-piece band are electric; Founding members lead vocalist Chris Robinson and his brother guitarist Rich Robinson, guitarist Nico Berenciartua, new bassist Mark “Muddy” Dutton, drummer Cully Symingle, keyboardist Erik Deutsch and two backing singers create a symphonic blues rock sound.

Chris Robinson twirls the microphone stand above his head like the seasoned rock star he is. “We almost didn’t make it” he exclaims, when referring to the financial collapse of Bluesfest. The crowd are grateful they did.

Robinson is in fine form, he dances, cavorts around the stage, claps his hands and singles out audience members in appreciation. His relaxed and confident stage presence is infectious, putting all at ease. He is clearly enjoying himself and taking the audience along for the ride. His between song banter is humorous and engaging. At one point referring to their leader as “ A giant human bag of shit” ….) to loud cheers and claps from the audience. Early in the show his vocals are drowned out by the loud mix, but a few songs in we can hear his bluesy crooning above the music.

His soulful vocals punctuate a set full of hits including “Thorn in my Pride”, “Jealous Again” and “Remedy”, but highlights “She Talks to Angels” and the glorious Otis Redding cover “Hard to Handle” incite the loudest sing alongs. Founding member Rich Robinson’s rhythm guitar is formidable and provides the grounding element to brother Chris’ extroverted stage persona.

The finale is worth waiting for. The Faces cover “Three Button Hand Me Down” is performed with aplomb for the first time since 1990 and the crowd laps it up.

The Black Crowes put on a high energy, entertaining, soulful show featuring highlights from their rich back catalogue, interspersed with two of their new songs. Cementing their spot as one of the best live blues- rock bands in the world.

The Black Crowes setlist 2 April 2026 Melbourne

Profane Prophecy

Sting Me

Thick n’ Thin

Twice as Hard

Movin’ On Down the Line

Pharmacy Chronicles

My Morning Song

Soul Singing

She Talks to Angels

Bedside Manners

Wiser Time

Hard to Handle

Sometimes Salvation

Thorn in My Pride

Jealous Again

Remedy

Encore:

Three Button Hand Me Down

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