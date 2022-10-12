 Blake Shelton To Leave The Voice After 23 Seasons - Noise11.com
Blake Shelton, music news, noise11.com

Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton To Leave The Voice After 23 Seasons

by Music-News.com on October 13, 2022

in News

Blake Shelton has announced he is leaving U.S. TV competition The Voice after the next season.

Shelton, who is the only coach to have been with the talent show ever since its 2011 debut, announced on Instagram on Tuesday that he will film one more series after the current season 22.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after next season,” he began. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Blake went on to thank the viewers, the team behind the show, longtime host Carson Daly and his fellow coaches, especially his wife Gwen Stefani, who he met on the series.

“I’ve made lifelong bonds with Carson and every single one of my fellow coaches over the years, including my wife, Gwen Stefani!” he continued. “I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers – the ‘Voices’ who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach.?

“Lastly, it’s about y’all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice chasing their dreams. It wouldn’t happen without you!”

For Blake’s final season, he will be joined by returning coach Kelly Clarkson and newcomers Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper.

Niall, who became part of One Direction on The X Factor U.K., said in a statement, “I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams.”

Meanwhile, Chance noted that he is excited to help contestants “make the most of this life-changing experience”.

music-news.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

The Poor photo from Facebook
2023 Sets The Poor On Course For Biggest Year Ever

Australia’s The Poor are in for a huge 2023. The band has already locked in a series of European dates from February through to March with major festival dates included and a new album ‘High Priced Deed’ set for release in February.

1 min ago
Adam Thompson photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chocolate Starfish Set Aside First Half of 2023 for Bat Out of Hell Shows

Chocolate Starfish will be on the road for the first half of 2023 performing Meat Loaf’s classic ‘Bat Out of Hell’.

1 hour ago
Screaming Jets
Screaming Jets To Return Home To Newcastle For New Years Eve Show

The Screaming Jets will return to their origins with a hometown gig in Newcastle to see in the New Year.

1 hour ago
Brandy, Noise11, Photo
Brandy In Hospital Following Seizure

Brandy has reportedly been hospitalised after suffering a possible seizure.

11 hours ago
Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Original Blink-182 Line-up To Play Australia in 2023

Blink-182 will tour Australia in 2022 with their original line-up of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker.

1 day ago
The Black Crowes photo from Live Nation
The Black Crowes Add New Brisbane Date

The Black Crowes will be performing a second Brisbane show on the Shake Your Money Maker world tour.

1 day ago
NOFX
Fat Mike of NOFX Opens World’s First Punk Museum

Fat Mike is opening the world's first Punk Rock Museum in Las Vegas.

2 days ago