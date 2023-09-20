Blink-182 ‘One More Time …’ Album Has Songs From Robert Smith, Ryan Tedder and Tim Armstrong - Noise11.com

‘One More Time…’, the ninth album for Blink-182, to be released in October, has some surprise guest songwriters.

The new album features a song with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Robert Smith of The Cure (Fell In Love’ and Tim Armstrong of Rancid (Fuck Face).

“The thing about Blink-182 is that we didn’t come out of joyous homes. We came from heartbreak, broken families. Blink was always a way to force the happiness in the room ,” Tom DeLonge said.

‘One More Time…’ tracklisting:

01 Anthem Part 3

02 Dance With Me

03 Fell in Love

04 Terrified

05 One More Time

06 More Than You Know

07 Turn This Off!

08 When We Were Young

09 Edging

10 You Don’t Know What You’ve Got

11 Blink Wave

12 Bad News

13 Hurt (Interlude)

14 Turpentine

15 Fuck Face

16 Other Side

17 Childhood

