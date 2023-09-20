Blink-182 ‘One More Time …’ Album Has Songs From Robert Smith, Ryan Tedder and Tim Armstrong - Noise11.com

‘One More Time…’, the ninth album for Blink-182, to be released in October, has some surprise guest songwriters.
The new album features a song with Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and Robert Smith of The Cure (Fell In Love’ and Tim Armstrong of Rancid (Fuck Face).
“The thing about Blink-182 is that we didn’t come out of joyous homes. We came from heartbreak, broken families. Blink was always a way to force the happiness in the room ,” Tom DeLonge said.
‘One More Time…’ tracklisting:
01 Anthem Part 3
02 Dance With Me
03 Fell in Love
04 Terrified
05 One More Time
06 More Than You Know
07 Turn This Off!
08 When We Were Young
09 Edging
10 You Don’t Know What You’ve Got
11 Blink Wave
12 Bad News
13 Hurt (Interlude)
14 Turpentine
15 Fuck Face
16 Other Side
17 Childhood
Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE