Blondie Drummer Clem Burke has Died at Age 70 - Noise11.com

Clem Burke, the drummer for Blondie and played on every Blondie album, has died from cancer. Clem had kept his cancer battle private.

In a statement, Deborah Harry and Chris Stein announced, “It is with profound sadness that we relay news of the passing of our beloved friend and bandmate Clem Burke following a private battle with cancer.

“Clem was not just a drummer; he was the heartbeat of Blondie. His talent, energy, and passion for music were unmatched, and his contributions to our sound and success are immeasurable. Beyond his musicianship, Clem was a source of inspiration both on and off the stage. His vibrant spirit, infectious enthusiasm and rock solid work ethic touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. “Clem’s influence extended far beyond Blondie. A self-proclaimed “Rock & Roll survivalist”, he played and collaborated with numerous iconic artists, including Eurythmics, Ramones, Bob Dylan, Bob Geldof, Iggy Pop, Joan Jett, Chequered Past, The Fleshtones, The Romantics, Dramarama, The Adult Net, The Split Squad, The International Swingers, L.A.M.F., Empty Hearts, Slinky Vagabond, and even the Go-Go’s. His influence and contributions have spanned decades and genres, leaving an indelible mark on every project he was a part of. “We extend our deepest condolences to Clem’s family, friends, and fans around the world. His legacy will live on through the tremendous amount of music he created and the countless lives he touched. As we navigate this profound loss, we ask for privacy during this difficult time. Godspeed, Dr. Burke”. Debbie, Chris, and the entire Blondie family

Clem joined Blondie in 1975 not long after Deborah Harry and Chris Stein formed the band in New York City in 1974. Blondie had its first success in Australia when the song ‘In The Flesh’ became their first hit anywhere in the world reaching no. 2 in Australia. The only other country the song charted as Belgium where it reached no 40.

Blondie were very late starters to success in the USA. They didn’t have their first hit until their third album ‘Parallel Lines’ brought America in line with the band’s global success when ‘Heart of Glass’ gave them a US number one.

Blondie would have three more number one hits in America with ‘Call Me’ (1980), ‘The Tide Is High’ (1980) and ‘Rapture’ (1981) before disbanding after the sixth album ‘The Hunter’ in 1982.

Blondie stopping didn’t stop Clem. From Blondie’s demise to Blondie’s reunion in 1999 Clem played on Bob Dylan’s ‘Knocked Out Loaded’, Pete Townshend’s ‘White City’, Iggy Pop’s ‘Zombie Birdhouse’ and Eurythmics ‘Revenge’, as well as dozens of other sessions.

Fun Fact: Clem played drums for the Ramones in 1987 under the name Elvis Ramone.

Blondie reformed in 1999 to release the seventh album ‘No Exit’ but Clem never stopped working with other musicians. In 1983 he and Steve Jones of Sex Pistols formed the band Chequered Past. In 2011, Jones and Burke became the International Swingers. Another fun fact: The lead singer for the International Swingers was Gary Twinn of Australian 70s band Supernaut (of ‘I Like It Both Ways’ fame). Jones was the bass player for Blondie on Clem’s last visit to Australia in 2024.

The Empty Hearts (2014) was another Clem ‘supergroup’. That band featured Elliot Easton of The Cars, Ian McLagan of The Faces and Wally Palmar of The Romantics.

Another Clem Fun Fact: in 2019 in a Blondie recess year Clem played drums for the Blondie covers band ‘Bootleg Blondie’.

There was never any ego with Clem. If you didn’t know he was in one of the greatest bands of the past half century, you’d think he was another guy down the pub having a few drinks with his mates.

R.I.P. Clem Burke. Sadly, this may also mean the end of Blondie.

