Blues Legend Charlie Musselwhite Adds Second Melbourne Show - Noise11.com

by Paul Cashmere on August 20, 2024

Legendary Bluesman Charlie Musselwhite has added a second Melbourne show at Memo Music Hall.

Watch the Charlie Musselwhite Noise11.com interview:

80-year old Charlie Musselwhite released his first album album Stand Back! Here Comes Charley Musselwhite’s Southside Band in 1966. He is the influence for Elwood Blues in The Blues Brothers movie, and most recently played Alvin Reynolds in the 2023 Martin Scorsese film Killers of the Flower Moon.

Charlie Musselwhite Australia dates:

Wed Sept 18 Northcote Theatre Melbourne With Fiona Boyes
Fri Sept 20 Manning Bar Sydney With Frank Sultana
Sat Sept 21 The Tivoli Brisbane With Dana Gehrman
Sun Sept 22 Memo Music Hall Melbourne With Fiona Boyes New Show!!
Tue Sept 24 Harmonie German Club Canberra With Fiona Boyes
Thu Sept 26 Astor Theatre Perth With Dave Brewer
Sat Sept 28 The Gov Adelaide With The Night Owls

https://gerrardallmanevents.com.au/charlie-musselwhite-with-kid-andersen-australian-tour-september-2024/

