Blur Future Remains Open As Alex James Reflects On The Ballad Of Darren Era - Noise11 Music News

Alex James has offered an optimistic assessment of Blur’s future, saying the band emerged from the release of The Ballad Of Darren and its subsequent live dates in a stronger position than at any previous point in its history. Speaking to Noise11, Alex James said there are currently no firm plans for the band’s next move, but unlike previous album cycles, Blur finished its most recent chapter without any member declaring it was the end.

by Paul Cashmere

The comments come as James prepares to return to Australia with Britpop Classical, a large scale orchestral production revisiting many of the defining songs of the Britpop era. While the show celebrates music from across the 1990s, it also places a spotlight on Blur’s catalogue, featuring songs including Song 2, Country House, Girls & Boys, Parklife and The Universal.

For Blur fans, James’ remarks provide one of the clearest indications yet that the band remains on good terms following the release of The Ballad Of Darren in 2023. The album was widely viewed as one of Blur’s most reflective records, arriving eight years after The Magic Whip and demonstrating that the creative partnership between Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree remained intact.

Asked by Noise11 whether there were future plans for Blur following The Ballad Of Darren, James admitted that even he does not know what comes next.

“Goodness knows,” he said.

The uncertainty is consistent with much of Blur’s history. Since the group’s initial hiatus in the early 2000s, reunions and recording projects have often developed organically rather than through long term planning.

However, James noted that the conclusion of the most recent Blur chapter felt markedly different from previous experiences.

“We got back together in 2023, made that record and did a handful of shows,” he said.

“It’s the first time we’ve ever got to the end of a tour or an album cycle without at least one of the band going, ‘Never again’.”

Watch the Noise11 Alex James interview here:

That statement may be the most significant takeaway from James’ comments.

Throughout Blur’s career, tensions, competing priorities and individual projects have often complicated the band’s future. The Ballad Of Darren period appears to have ended without those familiar fractures emerging.

“I think we left it in a really good place,” James said.

“We’re very lucky to have all that experience of years and years and years playing together. It’s a really precious thing and it always seems to work.”

The comments suggest that while there is no immediate roadmap for another Blur album, the possibility remains open.

“It would be a shame if we never did it again,” he added.

James also reflected on the disappointment of Blur not bringing its 2023 reunion shows to Australia. The band performed a limited number of dates following the release of The Ballad Of Darren but did not tour Australia during that cycle.

Britpop Classical offers an opportunity to hear some of Blur’s best known material performed live, albeit in a different format.

According to James, the Blur selections in the show focus largely on what he regards as the band’s core Britpop years, specifically the albums Modern Life Is Rubbish, Parklife and The Great Escape.

Those records produced many of the songs that defined Blur’s commercial peak and cultural impact during the 1990s. James said tracks such as Girls & Boys, Parklife, Country House, The Universal and Song 2 were natural choices because they already contain orchestral elements that translate effectively to a symphonic setting.

“There is a fair amount of orchestration on those tracks actually,” he said. “They lend themselves brilliantly to being performed with the symphony orchestra.”

The show also revisits music from Oasis, Pulp, Supergrass and other acts associated with the Britpop era, but Blur remains central to James’ connection with the project.

For now, Britpop Classical provides James with a chance to revisit the songs that helped define a generation of British music. As for Blur itself, the future remains unwritten, but for the first time in decades, the band appears to have reached the end of a chapter with every option still available.

Alex James Australian dates:

Tuesday 3 November, Gold Coast, The Star

Wednesday 4 November, Brisbane, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre

Friday 6 November, Melbourne, The Palais

Sunday 8 November, Adelaide, Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Tuesday 10 November, Sydney, State Theatre

Thursday 12 November, Perth, Riverside Theatre

Tickets available via mellenevents.com

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YouTube. See things first—Subscribe to Noise11 on YouTube

Visit Noise11.com

Follow Noise11.com on social media:

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook – Comment on the news of the day

X (Twitter)