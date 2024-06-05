Blur 'Live At Wembley Stadium' Album On The Way - Noise11.com

A year on from a momentous weekend of music and joy at Wembley Stadium, blur today announced a new live album titled Live at Wembley Stadium, set for release on 26th July 2024 via Parlophone.

Live at Wembley Stadium is a collection of songs captured across two unforgettable nights last summer – the biggest shows of the band’s 30+ year career to date – which saw Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree perform to over 150,000 fans at Wembley Stadium, blur’s first time ever to play the iconic London venue.

Song highlights include The Narcissist and St Charles Square from their latest #1 album, the acclaimed ‘The Ballad of Darren’, as well as There’s No Other Way, Popscene, Beetlebum, Trimm Trabb, Villa Rosie, Coffee & TV, Under the Westway, Out of Time, To the End, Parklife, Song 2, This is a Low, Girls & Boys, Tender, and The Universal.

A new feature length concert film – also titled ‘blur: Live at Wembley Stadium’ – is set for a UK and Ireland cinema release on 6th September this year. Ticket and cinema details to be announced soon.

The feature-length documentary blur: To The End will be in cinemas across the UK and Ireland from July 19th. The film depicts the most recent chapter in the band’s story, captured during the period in which they made a surprise – and emotional – return with their first record in 8 years, ‘The Ballad of Darren’. Watch trailer HERE. blur: To The End is an intimate moment in time with this most enduring of English bands, who have been at the heart of British cultural life and influence for over three decades.

Both blur: To The End and blur: Live at Wembley Stadium are directed by Toby L and produced by Josh Connolly, via production house Up The Game and will be released by Altitude.

Details of international cinema releases coming soon. For a list of UK and Ireland cinemas and to book tickets, visit blur.co.uk.

