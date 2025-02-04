Bob Dylan Announces His First Dates For 2025 - Noise11.com

Bob Dylan has announced his first dates for 2025, they are all in the USA and they are all theatre dates.

Dylan will start the 2025 Rough and Rowdy Ways dates at the Tulsa Theater in Tulsa (capacity 2,800).

Next stop is the Robinson Center in Little Tock (capacity 2200). The third stop in Springfield, Missouri is also in a 2200 capacity theatre.

All of the shows are in smaller regions with stops in Iowa, Indiana and Youngstown, Ohio along the way.

Dylan’s most recent show was in London on 14 November 2024.

Setlist:

All Along the Watchtower (from John Wesley Harding, 1967)

It Ain’t Me, Babe (from Another Side of Bob Dylan, 1964)

I Contain Multitudes (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

False Prophet (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

When I Paint My Masterpiece (from Bob Dylan’s Greatest Hits Vol II, 1971)

Black Rider (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

My Own Version of You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

To Be Alone With You (from Nashville Skyline, 1969)

Crossing the Rubicon (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Desolation Row (from Highway 61 Revisited, 1965)

Key West (Philosopher Pirate) (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Watching the River Flow (single 1971)

It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue (from Bringing It All Back Home, 1965)

I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Mother of Muses (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Goodbye Jimmy Reed (from Rough and Rowdy Ways, 2020)

Every Grain of Sand (from Shot of Love, 1981)

In 2021 Dylan announced a three-year world tour. By “world”, it was assumed Australia would be part of that “world”. Dylan has made multiple European and North America.

In 2021 he played in North America. In 2022 the dates started in the USA and then onto Europe. 2023 started with 11 dates in Japan, then more Europe and North America dates. 2024 started in the USA and ended in England.

Bob Dylan last played Australia in 2018. Word is we just might see Bob in the later part of 2025 in Sydney and/or Melbourne.

Stay updated with your free Noise11.com daily music news email alert. Subscribe to Noise11 Music News here

Be the first to see NOISE11.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com